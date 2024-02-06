Injured Franco Morbidelli ruled out of Sepang and Qatar MotoGP tests

Franco Morbidelli will miss the MotoGP tests in Sepang and Qatar due to injury.

A crash in Portimao, on a WorldSBK testing day, left him unconscious and hospitalised.

He was not present for the first day of MotoGP testing in Sepang on Tuesday, and Pramac Ducati have now confirmed that he will be absent until the first race of the season.

A Pramac statement read: “Following the dramatic crash sustained during a private test in Portimão last week, Franco Morbidelli underwent further examinations by Prof. Franco Servadei (neurologist) and Dr. Roberto Donati.

“Despite being in general good condition, the Prima Pramac Racing rider decided to undergo a thorough medical check before deciding whether to travel to Sepang or not.

“After the results of various exams, which indicated a good overall clinical picture, Prof. Franco Servadei recommended, as a precautionary measure, that Morbidelli should refrain from resuming sports activities for the next three weeks.

“Consequently, Franco will not be able to participate in the upcoming official test in Qatar (February 19-20).

“His return to the track is expected for the first MotoGP race of the 2024 season, scheduled at the Lusail International Circuit from March 8 to 10.”

Morbidelli lost control of his Ducati in Portimao. First on the scene to help were Marc and Alex Marquez, who were on track at the same time.

The scary details were shared by Alex: “He was in a really bad position, unconscious so we put down the bike and put him in a lateral position just so he could breath.

“He started to breathe but the ambulance took around two minutes to come.

“It was a long two minutes so it was just a human reaction. Everyone would react in that way.”

Morbidelli spent time in a Faro hospital where he was able to recover, although not in time to participate in either of the preseason tests.

His absence is a big blow for a rider who has exited Yamaha and is starting a new chapter with Ducati.

And also a setback for the Pramac team themselves, who will now count on Jorge Martin's teammate arriving for the first round of the season in Qatar on March 8 without any training under his belt.