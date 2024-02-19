Raul Fernandez aiming to ride at Qatar MotoGP test

After suffering an injury on day-one of the Sepang MotoGP test a couple of weeks ago, Raul Fernandez was subsequently ruled out of the final two days.

Fernandez, who is the only Aprilia rider aboard a 2023-spec bike following the decision to give Miguel Oliveira the same package as factory riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, suffered three fractures as a result of his accident at Sepang.

Fernandez suffered the fall early into a stint as he highsided from his Aprilia machine.

But looking to get his 2024 season back on-track before it’s even begun, Fernandez said: “First of all, I need to see how I feel on the bike. Normally recovery time for this kind of injury is longer than two weeks.

“I would like to say thanks to Jaime and Nacho and all the Quiron Group because they worked really, really, hard for me to try to give me everything to be here.

“I need to see how my leg feels and if I can do some laps. If this is possible, it’s important to do laps of quality, gather information, try different things, which is our main target for this test.”

With Fernandez out of action at Sepang, testing responsibilities fell on the shoulders of team-mate Miguel Oliveira.

The Portuguese rider wants to leave the final pre-season test ‘satisfied’ after an up-and-down Sepang outing.

Oliveira added: “I’m excited to get the last test underway. Our goal is to leave here satisfied with our speed, especially because mentally we can get good confidence for the 10 days break in order to come back here well prepared for the race.

“Hopefully, everything goes well, the weather is fine and we can do some good laps.”

Oliveira finished the three-day Sepang test in 18th while failing to record a sprint race simulation quick enough to trouble the ten fastest average lap times.