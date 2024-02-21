Francesco Bagnaia warns new Ducati “better in all areas”

Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia has warned that the 2024 Ducati now feels “better in all areas” than last year’s machine.

The Italian will start his quest for a third premier-class crown having been quickest, with record-breaking lap times, during both the Sepang and Qatar tests.

Bagnaia began the final Qatar outing with a few lingering doubts over the latest Ducati fairing and throttle connection, but left Lusail as the only rider to lap in the 1m 50s.

“What makes me most happy is the feeling that I'm having with the bike,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com. “Sometimes I was missing that last year.

“But this year my feeling with the bike has increased. I think right now it's better in all areas compared to the GP23. So we can be very satisfied with the job done.”

Nonetheless, with team-mate Enea Bastianini second on the timesheets, Gresini's Marc Marquez in fourth and three Aprilias in the top six, Bagnaia insists he won’t be short of rivals.

“Aprilia also yesterday was fast and Marc did a good step in front in terms of time attack. I don't know the pace because I honestly didn't see anything, but we will discover the potential of every rider in the race weekend,” he said.

“But for sure Aprilia, KTM, and all the Ducatis are fast right now.

“Yamaha and Honda maybe need more time because the speed is there but they miss something on traction I think.”

Average lap time during longer runs, Qatar Test - Day 2

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 1m 52.106s (7 laps)

(Aprilia) 1m 52.106s (7 laps) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 1m 52.430s (7 laps)

(Ducati) 1m 52.430s (7 laps) Fabio di Giannantonio (Ducati) 1m 52.533s (11 laps)

(Ducati) 1m 52.533s (11 laps) Enea Bastianini (Ducati) 1m 52.541s (10 laps)

(Ducati) 1m 52.541s (10 laps) Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) 1m 52.951s (9 laps)

(Ducati) 1m 52.951s (9 laps) Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 1m 53.042s (10 laps)

(Yamaha) 1m 53.042s (10 laps) Brad Binder (KTM) 1m 53.224s (22 laps)

(KTM) 1m 53.224s Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) 1m 53.322s (17 laps)

(Aprilia) 1m 53.322s Takaaki Nakagami (Honda) 1m 53.544s (14 laps)

(Honda) 1m 53.544s Jack Miller (KTM) 1m 53.614s (8 laps)

(KTM) 1m 53.614s (8 laps) Alex Marquez (Ducati) 1m 53.693s (18 laps)

(Ducati) 1m 53.693s Pedro Acosta (KTM) 1m 53.710s (18 laps*)

(KTM) 1m 53.710s Luca Marini (Honda) 1m 53.840s (14 laps)

(Honda) 1m 53.840s Johann Zarco (Honda) 1m 53.876s (10 laps)

(Honda) 1m 53.876s (10 laps) Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) 1m 54.005s (10 laps)

(Aprilia) 1m 54.005s (10 laps) Augusto Fernandez (KTM) 1m 54.076 (13 laps*)

*Slow laps removed