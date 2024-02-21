Alex Marquez on sharing garage with Marc: ‘We can make a really strong year’

Whether it was Sepang or the two-day Qatar MotoGP test, both Alex and Marc Marquez showed a lot of promise.

Race trim is where both Gresini Ducati riders have been especially strong, although their time attack runs have also been strong.

Discussing his performance in Qatar, Alex Marquez told MotoGP.com: “I think we did a consistent pre-season. It’s so important and we were there everyday with the top guys.

“We are not ready to win or to be there, but we have a good pace to start the season.

“There’s no objectives for the first races, we need to go race-by-race and see where we are after six races to see where we are at that point.

“I’m happy about what I felt on the bike during the whole pre-season.”

After joining Repsol Honda in 2020, Alex was supposed to complete a full season alongside Marc before the eight-time world champion suffered his first major injury at the season-opener at Jerez.

Now back in the same box again, Alex Marquez believes big results could be achieved in 2024.

Marquez added: “We will try to help each other. We did the long run simulation together until his crash.

“It’s something that I said last year and I think we can make a really strong year [together]. We can achieve a lot of results together and it will be important to focus on ourselves.

“But it’s good to have him in the box and is a big help.”

In terms of picking a favourite for the season ahead, Marquez listed last year’s title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin as the ones to beat.

“It’s difficult to say. The test is a little bit to take conclusions [from]. After four or five races we will reach some conclusions.

“But at the moment the favourites are Pecco and Martin and they have the pace for that.”