Maverick Vinales pleased after finding ‘the best aero package for us’

Maverick Vinales had struggled to adapt fully to the new Aprilia RS-GP24 bike in Sepang and on day-one of the Qatar MotoGP test.

But that is no longer the case after finding the best aero package to suit his riding style.

Vinales, like team-mate Aleix Espargaro and Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez, was fast throughout the final day of pre-season testing.

Vinales was one of the few riders able to pose a serious threat to Ducati, who ended the test fastest with Francesco Bagnaia.

Vinales told MotoGP.com: “From my side it has been good. The good thing is that we found the best aero package for us.

“That’s fantastic because we solved this problem that we had in Sepang and the first day here in Qatar. Right now it is okay.

“Now I need to work a bit more on the electronics because with the new engine I’m not on point, especially on the engine brake so it’s something we will do on the race weekend.”

At Sepang it seemed as though KTM were best prepared to launch a challenge against Ducati in 2024.

And although that might still be the case when racing begins, Aprilia seemed to take a bigger step forward compared to the Austrian brand in Qatar.

Choosing not to play down his chances given the outright potential of the RS-GP machine, Vinales said they can be competitive if they do things correctly at the first round.

“Of course we have a chance because the bike is fast but we need to analyse well this test and also the race.

“Race one to race two will be completely different. It’s always the case. You need to be calm at the beginning of the season.”