Miguel Oliveira “competitive” after “four days with the same bad feeling”

Trackhouse rider Miguel Oliveira makes late progress on turning issues with the 2024 factory Aprilia.

Miguel
Miguel

Better late than never: After ‘four days with the same bad feeling’ Miguel Oliveira delivered a ‘competitive’ final day of pre-season testing on the 2024 factory-spec Aprilia in Qatar.

The Trackhouse rider was left wishing it had come sooner after working through a range of chassis and aero options to try and solve a lack of turning with the RS-GP.

Just 15th, 19th and 18th over the three days of the Sepang test, Qatar began with the Portuguese in a worst-yet 21st place.

“I lose a lot of time in the fast corners due to lack of turning, and it's basically the same feeling as I had in Sepang,” Oliveira had said after day one at Lusail.

“It's really in the moment of the trail braking phase. So as soon as you go in [to the corner], you have this sliding of the rear and then you have the pushing to the front and this creates some instability for a fraction of a second where you go wide.

“Maybe it was not so bad in Sepang, but here it's worse and more clear that we need to get that fixed without compromising the other things which actually are working OK.”

The main difference between the 2022 spec Aprilia Oliveira raced last season, and 2023 he tried at the Misano test, is the radical aerodynamic package.

Like factory rider Maverick Vinales, Oliveira appeared to revert to the standard rear aero, rather than the new eye-catching diffuser design that Aleix Espargaro felt instantly comfortable with.

“For sure the main difference [with the new bike], is a lot the aero package, the way this bike is using the air,” Oliveira said. “But I couldn't tell you much more because I really don't know.

“For me the feeling is a lack of turning and I need to get that improved quickly, otherwise will be tough.”

Much to Oliveira’s relief the turning was indeed improved on the last day, when he climbed to 12th (+0.884), but the time lost means he will go into the new season on March 8-10 far from fully prepared.

“It was a better day. I’m not fully satisfied, but at least we took a good step forward. It’s just a shame that we got to a good feeling too late,” said the five-time KTM race winner.

“Finally, it was four days with the same bad feeling and today with a slightly different bike, I could finally start to make some steps and be competitive.

“I couldn’t make the best of the whole bike because your braking points, the way you ride, if you get a good bike day-by-day, you can fine-tune those points.

“Also, we were building up a good speed, then lost some time with one bike, but then with the time-attacks everything worked, more or less, ok.”

Team-mate Raul Fernandez was fifth fastest on the 2023 spec bike.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
39 mins ago
Valentino Rossi’s VR46 "wanted Suzuki, afraid of legacy left at Ducati”
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo as RB excitement fades: “I didn’t drive s***, but…”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton P9 in Bahrain but Mercedes warn he’ll have “strong pace”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix today: Live stream for free
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Starting grid for F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: How today's race will begin
(L to R): pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari and George Russell (GBR)
(L to R): pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Charles…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
FIA will not immediately investigate “damaging” Christian Horner situation
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Marc Marquez’s update on injured arm as 2024 MotoGP season opener looms
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
4 hours ago
Questions raised about Mercedes set-up - do they have the race pace in Bahrain?
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Casey Stoner's damning Honda verdict: ‘Everyone thinks it’s a piece of crap’
Marc Marquez crashed Honda, Japanese MotoGP, 29 September
Marc Marquez crashed Honda, Japanese MotoGP, 29 September