Marc Marquez: MotoGP needs to reduce aerodynamics, 360 or 340km/h looks the same on TV

Marc Marquez has thrown his backing behind MotoGP’s plans to reduce aerodynamics during the next contract cycle with the manufacturers.

The eight-time world champion has never hidden his dislike of the aero devices, although in the past many pointed out he might feel differently if he was riding one of the bikes with an aero advantage.

That is now the case, having switched from Repsol Honda to Gresini Ducati, but the Spaniard’s stance remains unchanged.

Asked about proposed efforts to slow down the performance of the bikes for the next set of technical rules, from 2027, Marquez said:

“For me, first of all what we need to do is reduce the aerodynamics. For the future of MotoGP - I don't know if I will be here - but in two years, three years, four years, we need to reduce the aerodynamics.

“This will make the bikes slower. Because now we are using a lot of torque because we don't have wheelie. And we are braking super late. You just need to follow the line, you cannot fight against the bike. And it's more difficult to overtake other riders.

“So first of all what we need to do is work on that. Then, if the bikes are slower, the show will be better. Why? Because the people watching on TV don't realise if you are riding at 360km/h or 340km/h. It's still over 300!

“But they need to work on the rules because now it's every time more and more and more [aero] and we see this year - all the manufacturers, not only one - the bikes look like Formula 1. With the rear wing, not only the front, creating downforce in the corners with full banking.

"So we need to think about it.”

It's not yet official, but MotoGP manufacturers appear to agree that aerodynamics need to be reduced in size for 2027, alongside a smaller 850cc engine capacity and the removal of ride-height devices.

KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer has questioned whether the aero reduction cannot be introduced before ’27.

“The aerodynamics play into the performance in every moment - acceleration, high speed, slowing down, turning,” Beirer said.

“That's also why maybe the last two years the lap time steps became even more crazy than before, because that's a big factor in the lap time.

“It [aero] is quite exciting, but I think from the promoter side and regulations side, we need to be careful now not to go too far.

“So I think we need a limiting factor very soon. Maybe we should not even wait until ‘27 with limiting this this stuff…”