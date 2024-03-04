Revealed: The huge asking-price to buy MotoGP

Further reports claim that Bridgepoint are in talks to sell MotoGP with F1 owners Liberty Media in the mix

Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February

The owners of MotoGP are in talks to sell up for £3.4 billion, Sky News report.

They are seeking a sale "within weeks", according to the report, but the timetable "remains uncertain".

Bridgepoint, a private equity firm, is the biggest shareholder in Dorna, which is MotoGP's parent company, and is in negotiations with possible buyers.

Liberty Media, the owners of Formula 1, are named as an interested party by Sky News. Rival bidders are also in the mix, though.

The price could deviate from €4 billion, however.

Bridgepoint owns nearly 40% of Dorna. A slightly smaller amount is owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). Dorna's management also have shares.

Bridgepoint bought MotoGP from CVC Capital Partners in 2006, after CVC Capital Partners bought into Formula 1.

Formula 1 was sold again to Liberty Media in 2017, valuing the series at $8 billion.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta was quizzed about the possible sale of MotoGP.

He told Marca: "The majority shareholders of Dorna are investment funds, which buy things to sell them.

“We have always been for sale, from day one.

“We have been with Bridgepoint since 2006 and CPP since 2013.

“There are always approaches and everything.

“That's it. For now, that's it. We're the same as we always were."

The 2024 MotoGP season begins in Qatar this weekend.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Albon’s plot to uncover Lewis Hamilton F1 secret foiled by George Russell
(L to R): Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing with George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship,
(L to R): Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing with George Russell (GBR)…
F1
News
3 hours ago
FIA’s Mohammed Ben Sulayem faces investigation for alleged F1 race interference
Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Revealed: The huge asking-price to buy MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Marco Bezzecchi, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
F1
News
4 hours ago
Logan Sargeant’s unusual Bahrain GP steering wheel glitch explained
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 locks up under braking. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix,
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 locks up under braking. Formula…
MotoGP
Feature
4 hours ago
Why MotoGP’s future 850cc era won’t repeat mistakes of the past
Rossi, Stoner, Pedrosa, Portuguese MotoGP Race
Rossi, Stoner, Pedrosa, Portuguese MotoGP Race

Latest News

F1
News
4 hours ago
George Russell puts doubt on Lewis Hamilton’s F1 Bahrain GP set-up claim
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
Feature
4 hours ago
2024 MotoGP rider line-up: The complete grid
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo: Ducati ‘has all the power’ regrading 2025 rider line-up
Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Francesco Bagnaia signs new Ducati MotoGP deal
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February