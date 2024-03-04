Revealed: The huge asking-price to buy MotoGP

The owners of MotoGP are in talks to sell up for £3.4 billion, Sky News report.

They are seeking a sale "within weeks", according to the report, but the timetable "remains uncertain".

Bridgepoint, a private equity firm, is the biggest shareholder in Dorna, which is MotoGP's parent company, and is in negotiations with possible buyers.

Liberty Media, the owners of Formula 1, are named as an interested party by Sky News. Rival bidders are also in the mix, though.

The price could deviate from €4 billion, however.

Bridgepoint owns nearly 40% of Dorna. A slightly smaller amount is owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). Dorna's management also have shares.

Bridgepoint bought MotoGP from CVC Capital Partners in 2006, after CVC Capital Partners bought into Formula 1.

Formula 1 was sold again to Liberty Media in 2017, valuing the series at $8 billion.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta was quizzed about the possible sale of MotoGP.

He told Marca: "The majority shareholders of Dorna are investment funds, which buy things to sell them.

“We have always been for sale, from day one.

“We have been with Bridgepoint since 2006 and CPP since 2013.

“There are always approaches and everything.

“That's it. For now, that's it. We're the same as we always were."

The 2024 MotoGP season begins in Qatar this weekend.