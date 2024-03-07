Teams vote Qatar as best MotoGP of 2023

Ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP season opener, last November’s Qatar event has been voted as the ‘Best Grand Prix of 2023’ by the teams’ association (IRTA).

"We’re delighted to present the 2023 Best Grand Prix trophy to Qatar, it’s truly deserved," said Hervé Poncharal, President of IRTA.

"As everyone can see, both here at the track and watching from around the world, they’ve done an amazing job with the new facilities and the renovations. Lusail is a new benchmark for the MotoGP calendar.”

Although the layout remained unchanged, the Lusail circuit and facilities were heavily renovated last year, resulting in Qatar briefly surrendering its traditional place as season-opener.

"When we returned to Qatar last season [November], I think the reaction from everyone in the paddock was simply ‘wow’,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta. “The work they have put in to make the circuit facilities what they are is truly impressive, and that alone deserves its own recognition.

“But that’s only one part of the story as we present Qatar with the award for Best Grand Prix, with so many more reasons why they are a deserving winner this year.

"There is a lot to celebrate at this event, and if we thought we couldn’t be more impressed after we saw the circuit’s new look last year, we then enjoyed a weekend of incredible racing in front of the biggest crowd we’ve ever welcomed at Lusail. Congratulations to everyone who made the event possible and contributed to Qatar winning best Grand Prix of 2023."

Although Qatar remained the least attended event of the season by a significant margin, last year’s 26,822 Sunday fans represented a new circuit high and - in the words of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit (LIC), Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai - classed as ‘completely sold out’:

"MotoGP has been a fixed event on our calendars for at least two decades now and since the inception of the Lusail Circuit, so this award is truly dear to our hearts, and we are extremely proud to have received it from our friends at MotoGP.

“The 2023 event was perceived positively by local and international fans alike, the event was completely sold out for the first time, and this is a testament to the increasingly growing sporting culture and interest in the region.”