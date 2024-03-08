KTM: “Marc Marquez won’t become the new No1 at Ducati”

KTM boss offers a blunt reminder of the competition Marc Marquez faces within Ducati

Marc Marquez will not swiftly become the top Ducati rider, insists the KTM boss.

This weekend’s 2024 season-opening Qatar MotoGP is Marquez’s highly-anticipated Ducati debut with Gresini.

But the riders more hotly tipped to be the frontrunners are the trio riding the GP24 - Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin.

Marquez, still adjusting to the GP23 after 11 years at Honda, has unknown potential.

“Marc is a brilliant rider and now has a very powerful bike,” said KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer to Sport1.

“This combination will be very dangerous.

"I don't think he will become the new No1 at Ducati and make a leap in quality.

Beirer insisted that Marquez "will have strong competition in his own camp".

He named Bagnaia as an "incredible champion” and warned that Martin "has the knife between his teeth" after narrowly missing the 2023 title and a promotion to the factory team.

Marc Marquez ‘mentality’ noted ahead of Qatar MotoGP

But Marquez has received backing on his Ducati debut from Pol Espargaro.

Espargaro spent two years as Marquez’s Repsol Honda teammate in a difficult injury-riddled period for the eight-time world champion.

"If you ask Marc Marquez he will tell you that he is not there to fight for podiums and victories,” Espargaro told DAZN.

“Marc Marquez is one of those riders who knows he can always win.

“It is that type of mentality that is very necessary in MotoGP.

“Marc has demonstrated it for many years, also on bikes that have not been at the level, which he has always been.

“And he has been able to fight for races that seemed impossible.

“Therefore, Marquez knows, and I think he is convinced, that he can win.

“And it is something that we are going to enjoy every race weekend.

“He has a lot to prove and we'll see if it starts here in Qatar…”

