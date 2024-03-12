KTM: Having Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez ‘would be a big deal’

With the 2025 MotoGP rider market soon to be in full flow, more big moves could take place.

Marc Marquez has only just joined Ducati, and after a very good debut in Qatar, staying with Ducati is extremely likely.

While for KTM they already have Brad Binder locked in until the end of 2026 and Acosta won’t be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

But that hasn’t stopped Guidotti from dreaming as he spoke to Sky Sports Italia about the chances of having Marquez aboard one of their bikes next year.

“We already start with an advantage on the decisions to be made because we already have Pedro,” began Guidotti. “As for Marc, I don’t hide the fact I would like him [laughs].

“Having both of them would be a big deal. But he did very well with Ducati and it seems strange to me that he would like to change three bikes in three years only because of his age.

“I think he will play his cards with the bike he has and for the future.”

Marquez’s successful Ducati debut was one of the main talking points from Qatar, as was the stunning performance from rookie Acosta.

Battling inside the top five in just his first race until tyre wear kicked in late on, Acosta showed that the future for KTM is very bright.

“It reminded me of Martin’s debut in 2021 when he made an incredible start and was there with the leading group and then slowly lost because the management of a MotoGP race is different and more complicated,” Guidotti said about Acosta’s debut.

“These are guys who have something extra inside. Pedro had a good feeling with the bike straight away which is key.

“He’s learning quickly and made the most of the situation he found himself in.

“A rookie learns more by doing half a race with the top five than 22 laps in 15th.”