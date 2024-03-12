MotoGP called “a sleeping giant” which is “primed for growth” in United States

MotoGP's Dan Rossomondo explains his big plans for the sport's future in the USA

Miguel
Miguel

MotoGP’s future in the United States has been talked up by Dan Rossomondo.

The MotoGP chief commercial officer, an American who previously worked for the NBA, is targeting major growth in the USA.

Much like Formula 1 has done in the Liberty Media-owned era, there is hope that MotoGP’s popularity could explode.

“This sport is primed for growth,” Rossomondo told CNN.

“It’s a little bit of a sleeping giant, and what we want to do as we approach this 75th anniversary is innovate and do different things on the circuit, and also do different things in terms of fan engagement, in terms of delivering products to fans.

“Our business is one where we want our core audience to feel like they’ve seen something special every day, but also to attract that new audience and get that new audience to be loyal fans.”

The 2024 MotoGP season sees the introduction of a new team, Trackhouse Racing, who are based in Nashville, co-owned by the rapper Pitbull and come from a NASCAR background.

The US TV rights have also switched to Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT Sports.

“[The new TV deal] is hugely significant for us,” Rossomondo said.

“For us, what makes it so special is that this sport is custom made for the American audience, so we’re thrilled about that.”

2024 is also the second season featuring a sprint race at every round.

“I have three children of my own – 14, 16 and 18 – and I know their attention spans, Rossomondo explained.

“Both of our products, our 45-minute race on Sunday and our 24-minute race on Saturday, are custom made for today’s generation of entertainment and sports consumers.

“What we wanted to do was create a product that people can use as a trial for our main race, so it’s been wildly successful, leading to over 20% global growth in our television viewership.

“The teams have embraced it, the riders have embraced it and it’s going to be continued at every Grand Prix this year.”

Technology will also be a key part of MotoGP’s future, Rossomondo explained.

“I say all the time, we have two gladiatorial figures – we have the riders and the teams – and they’re both pushing towards the limit,” he said.

“Now, we’ve done a lot and we continue to do a lot to ensure safety, and AI is useful in that space, so we’re constantly tracking where these guys are on the circuit, how the bikes are performing, all of our on-air graphics are generated by AI in a lot of ways.

“Things on the bike are ultimately going to make their way onto the street, but also for tech companies to just look at what we do in terms of delivering our races in a really technologically advanced way.

“AI is at the forefront of what we’re doing right now to try to figure out a way to make this sport even more attractive.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 min ago
Helmut Marko issues “has to come up with something soon” warning for Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alex Lowes: ‘Our target is to keep working on race pace, keeping grip for longer’
Alex Lowes, Australian WorldSBK, 20 February
Alex Lowes, Australian WorldSBK, 20 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
MotoGP called “a sleeping giant” which is “primed for growth” in United States
Miguel
Miguel
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Five biggest talking points after the Qatar MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Aleix Espargaro “beaten up”, Aprilia a “blunt knife” at Qatar MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February

Latest News

F1
Feature
2 hours ago
Ferrari super sub Oliver Bearman belongs in F1 - but will he get 2025 seat?
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
GASGAS: Pedro Acosta ‘rode an unbelievable race, emotional opening round’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Key trait pinpointed for Max Verstappen’s current dominance over Lewis Hamilton
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme…
WSBK
News
4 hours ago
Chaz Davies: ‘A lot of people didn’t understand Nicolo Bulega’s real level’
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February