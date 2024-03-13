Augusto Fernandez ‘still in a big hole, struggling with the new bike’

Augusto Fernandez yet to get comfortable with the 2024 KTM: 'I'm struggling a lot with the new bike. We don't really know why'.

Augusto Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Augusto Fernandez didn’t attempt to sugar-coat a ‘slow’ Qatar MotoGP season opener, which the GASGAS Tech3 rider concluded with 17th place in the Sunday race.

The Spaniard, starting his second premier-class campaign, hasn’t been comfortable since switching to the 2024-spec RC16, including a carbon fibre frame.

Fernandez said Sunday was the best he has felt so far, but confessed he’s “still in a big hole”.

“It's been a difficult one since the beginning of the pre-season, a tough one,” Fernandez told TNT Sports. “I'm struggling a lot with the new bike. We don't really know why. But I'm slow.

“But we've been working so hard and trying to find the base which I feel comfortable with riding and today is the best I've felt during all the pre-season.

“Still far, but at least I was fighting for something [points].”

The 26-year-old, who has been overshadowed by new rookie team-mate Pedro Acosta, added:

“At the end of last year, I was fighting for good things, not podiums, but the speed was there.

“Somehow I miss something now with this new bike, but the potential is there because we see Brad, and Pedro, they are going so fast.

“I need to find my base, something that I can ride comfortably and get the feeling back.

We have to take the positives and today I'm smiling even though I've finished 17th!

“This pre-season has been one of the toughest of my life. I'm still in a big hole, I have to say. 

"But the team is with me, the [KTM] bosses are with me and we are working very hard.

“So it's a matter of time and I really believe that we're going to be back up there.”

Acosta ran as high as fourth before fading to ninth place in the Qatar MotoGP.

Factory KTM star Brad Binder finished in second place while team-mate Jack Miller was 21st and last after an early fall.

Fernandez, who was 15th in last November's Qatar Grand Prix, took a best finish of fourth during his rookie season.

