Portuguese MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV

More ways than usual to watch MotoGP this weekend...

The Portuguese MotoGP this weekend will be broadcast on ITV in the UK.

The second round of the 2024 season will also be shown in its usual home of TNT Sports.

But being broadcast additionally on ITV means that viewers in the UK can watch the action in Portimao on free-to-air television.

The ITV timings for the Portuguese MotoGP are:

  • Saturday March 23
    ITV3 at 2.30pm - Portuguese MotoGP sprint race

  • Sunday March 24
    ITV4 at 10am - Moto3 race, Moto2 race, and MotoGP race

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia remains the man to beat in MotoGP, after he claimed victory at the season-opening round in Qatar.

But hot on his heels is Jorge Martin, the Pramac rider who uses the same machinery, and who won the first sprint race of the season.

Intrigue continues around Marc Marquez ahead of his second round riding a Ducati. Will he find the feeling and the set-up to return to his glorious best?

Others, such as Marco Bezzecchi, have found the earliest laps of the season pretty tough going on their new bikes.

Honda and Yamaha endured a difficult start to 2024 in Qatar and, with a glum feeling surrounding the Japanese manufacturers, will be hoping that they can find a ray of light in Portugal.

Last year, the Portuguese MotoGP was won by Bagnaia, with Bezzecchi and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales completing the podium.

