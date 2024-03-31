Marc Marquez in red in ‘25? Theory shared about “politics” and Gigi Dall’Igna

The opinion of Gigi Dall’Igna will be a crucial factor in deciding Marc Marquez’s next move in Ducati’s political environment, Jorge Lorenzo says.

The six-time MotoGP champion is riding a year-old Ducati for the Gresini satellite squad this year but is only tied to a one-year contract.

His name - alongside Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin - is surely in the hat to be Francesco Bagnaia’s factory teammate next year.

Lorenzo insists that, even though Marquez is a departure from Ducati’s preference to build young talents, Dall’Igna will want to keep him.

“From the outside, it seemed that Ducati was not particularly excited about Marquez's arrival,” Lorenzo told Mundo Deportivo before the Portuguese MotoGP where Marquez and Bagnaia collided.

“I think that is not the case with Dall'Igna.

“I would even say that, rather, he is the one who has been most in favour. I speak from outside, I am not inside.

“I don't know why it didn't generate that illusion in some parts of Ducati.

“When they see that Marc is doing very well with the Ducati and, above all, is committed to staying at the factory and not changing again or returning to Honda, they will support him.

“Having Marc Marquez is a guarantee of having a rider who fights for championships.”

It was suggested to two-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo that Ducati’s faith in Marquez could begin this year, by upgrading his year-old bike.

“In the past we have seen riders not only receive upgrades, but a completely new bike,” Lorenzo said.

“Riders who were riding the old motorcycle and have been given the new one. I don't know if that could be the case.

“What is clear is that, at the regulation level, Ducati cannot modify the engines and, in any case, it will have to settle for receiving chassis, electronics and aerodynamics improvements.

“The politics and relationship that Marc has with Ducati and with Dall'Igna will be very important.

“Gigi is happy with the arrival of Marquez, he supports his airrval.

“He wants to have the best riders in his ranks and I am sure that, if Marc continues to do as well as in his debut, Dall'Igna and Ducati will support him this year and will want him to continue with the brand in the future.”

Lorenzo spent two unsuccessful years with Ducati at the tail-end of his own career yet still emerged as a huge advocate for Dall’Igna, Ducati’s engineer extraordinaire.

Although his own stint in red could not restore glory to Ducati, Lorenzo always maintained faith that the manufacturer would soon return to the top of MotoGP.

They did so in 2022 via Bagnaia, the rider that Marquez is battling this year and could sit alongside next year.