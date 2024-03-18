Official: Fermin Aldeguer to MotoGP with Ducati in 2025

Young Spanish star Fermin Aldeguer has been officially confirmed as joining MotoGP with Ducati, on a two-year deal, starting from 2025.

The Boscoscuro rider - who stole some of the limelight from Pedro Acosta by winning the final four races of last year's Moto2 World Championship - is tipped to be placed at Pramac.

However, today's announcement did not mention which team the 18-year-old will be riding for.

"I would like to welcome Fermín to the Ducati family warmly, and we can't wait to see him riding our Desmosedici GP," said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna.

"I am thrilled with this agreement because Aldeguer is one of the strongest riders in the new generation of MotoGP.

"Over the last few years, we have followed his evolution; during the last season, he showed incredible speed. He is a very young guy with the potential and characteristics to do well, and we will give him all the technical support to help him grow."

Aldeguer, who was the subject of MotoGP rumours last season before confirming he would serve the final year of his Speed Up Moto2 contract, said:

"I'm ecstatic to have this opportunity; thanks to Ducati, I'll realise the dream I've pursued since childhood. The time has arrived to take the big leap and compete with the world's finest riders, and what's more, I'll be doing it with the best bike on the grid.

"I want to express my gratitude to Ducati, especially to Gigi Dall'Igna, for their faith in me from the beginning of our discussions. I extend my thanks to Luca Boscoscuro for everything we've shared and for what lies ahead of us this year. I'm also grateful to my family, my manager, Héctor Faubel, and everyone who, in one way or another, has contributed to my journey here.

"Now that I know what the future holds, it's time to focus solely on this season, where I face a significant challenge in Moto2. I'll give my all to leave this category with my head held high, aiming for the best possible results before embarking on the new adventure in MotoGP."

Jorge Martin and new signing Franco Morbidelli currently ride factory-spec Desmosedicis for Pramac.

Reigning title runner-up Martin has made no secret of his factory team ambitions, at Ducati or elsewhere, and is thus predicted to leave Pramac for pastures new.

Pramac is one of three satellite teams (alongside VR46 and LCR) in the final year of its current manufacturer contract and yet to confirm machinery for 2025, which probably explains the lack of detail over Aldeguer's seat.

Pramac has been with Ducati since switching from Honda in 2005, via a tie-up with the former d'Antin squad.