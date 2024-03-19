What Fermin Aldeguer moving to Ducati means for the rest of their MotoGP line-up

If Ducati remains a four-team/eight-rider combination on the grid in 2025, reshuffling its MotoGP riders will no doubt take place.

Fermin Aldeguer had widely been tipped to join Ducati over the winter, which has now been confirmed by the Italian manufacturer.

There was no mention of what team Aldeguer will join, however, the young Spaniard is expected to join Pramac.

So what impact does this have?

For starters, Ducati have added the biggest star from Moto2 to its ranks and therefore will be in a very good position going forward.

Like Pedro Acosta at KTM, signing Aldeguer signifies a long-term thinking approach by Ducati on top of its star-studded line-up they already have.

That is not expected to change in 2025 as Ducati will likely remain the brand to beat, while having many of the sport's best riders.

Francesco Bagnaia is not going anywhere after agreeing a new long-term deal before the start of this season.

But the knock on effect beyond that could be huge.

What the signing of Aldeguer does do is make Jorge Martin’s future less certain.

Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March

It was already unlikely that Martin would stay at Pramac beyond 2024, but the news of Aldeguer joining might make that even less likely.

Martin has made no secret of his desire to join a factory team, and while Ducati remains the bike to be on, joining another manufacturer just to become a factory rider could be on the cards.

But that’s not likely to be his main focus as Martin is and will be a major player for the second factory seat alongside Bagnaia.

But how do Ducati’s other riders fit into this equation?

Well, for Martin it’s not as simple as being promoted to the factory team solely because Pramac potentially signed his replacement.

Enea Bastianini still has time to show what he can do, and if he does, the talent he also possesses could be enough for Ducati to keep hold of the five-time MotoGP race winner.

The other name who could be a big problem for Martin is Marc Marquez.

With the eight-time world champion now aboard a Ducati, there could be real value to putting him on their factory bike.

Marquez on the official bike would be a major story, perhaps the biggest since Valentino Rossi left Yamaha for Ducati, and thus the financial gains could also be huge for Ducati.

Then there’s riders such as Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio, who if they can’t get their hands on a Lenovo Ducati seat, could be in the mix for a ride at Pramac.

Here are the options we think every rider currently in Ducati line-up has for 2025

Bagnaia - (officially staying at Lenovo Ducati)

Bastianini - the 2020 Moto2 world champion could be a contender to remain alongside Bagnaia, ove across to Pramac or join another brand such as Aprilia, Yamaha or Honda.

Martin - joining the factory team would be the dream move for Martin, but if that does not materialise, leaving Ducati will also be in play.

Franco Morbidelli - much will depend on the next few rounds but even so, staying with Pramac could be very difficult given the other riders in the mix. Moving to the VR46 team or leaving Ducati might be the most likely options for Morbidelli.

Marc Marquez - if Marquez does not join the Lenovo Ducati team, few options better than staying at Gresini would be available. We believe Marquez will want to do everything in his power to join the factory Ducati team.

Alex Marquez - remaining at Gresini could very well be the best option for Alex Marquez, however, a promotion to Pramac can’t be ruled out.

Marco Bezzecchi - like Alex Marquez, Bezzecchi could stay put at VR46, join Pramac or look for a factory ride elsewhere, like Luca Marini did at the end of last season.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March

Fabio Di Giannantonio - staying with VR46 or joining Pramac look like the most obvious options for Di Giannantonio, although a move to a team like Trackhouse Racing could be enticing.

Predicting Ducati’s 2025 MotoGP line-up

Lenovo Ducati - Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

Pramac Ducati - Aldeguer and Bastianini

Gresini Ducati - Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio

VR46 - Bezzecchi and Celestino Vietti