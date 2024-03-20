Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez set for reunion at scene of ‘race ban’ claim

For Miguel Oliveira and Marc Marquez, returning to Portimao this weekend is a reminder of last year’s massive smash.

At the first round of 2023, Oliveira was dramatically wiped out of his home Portuguese MotoGP by a reckless Marquez whose troubles on his under-performing Honda were getting worse.

Marquez caused himself a hand injury, and Oliveira a hip injury. Jorge Martin also emerged with a knock.

Aleix Espargaro raged at Marquez afterwards: “For me, they have to ban him for one race, minimum.

“I don’t make the rules. I just hope Miguel is good. The speed he was hit at can destroy your knee.”

Marquez and Repsol Honda were them embroiled in a messy kerfuffle over a double long lap penalty that he was hit with.

The wording of the punishment stipulated that it was to be served specifically at the next round in Argentina, which Marquez missed anyway due to injury.

When the FIM Stewards tried to re-word the penalty to be applied at Marquez’s comeback, Honda were successful in appealing it, and no punishment was served.

Marquez would not complete a grand prix until the 10th round last year, due to the injury sustained at Portimao plus more crashes.

Oliveira’s season was also hindered by the physical toll of their crash.

Oliveira returns home to Portugal to race for the first time since that incident this weekend.

After starting the season with a P15 finish in Qatar, Oliveira was quoted by Marca: "Without that penalty that I served on Sunday in Qatar, I think the result would have been different.

“I see myself capable of doing better in Portugal. It is my favourite circuit.

“It is more natural for me to ride fast in Portimao.”

The Trackhouse rider expects a very different Marquez to return to Portimao, no longer battling against his own machinery.

"I have seen Marc, with the Ducati, doing very well,” Oliveira said.

“Maybe he held back a little because I think he wanted to start with a more solid result.

“I already expected it, the speed.”

Oliveira, of course, won the Portuguese MotoGP four years ago, a historic triumph on home turf.

But last year’s big crash set the tone for an underwhelming season.

"After the last year I had, I would like to get on the podium again and win a race,” Oliveira declared.

“That would make me very happy.”