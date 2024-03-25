Yamaha to test in Portimao today - but weather threatens to scupper them

"We have many many items to test," says Fabio Quartararo but Yamaha must battle the weather too

Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will test for Yamaha on Monday in Portimao.

But, the weather is the biggest opponent for the day.

Monday is the wettest day of the MotoGP weekend in Portugal so far, which might make it difficult for Yamaha to carry out their plans.

“Apparently, we have many many items to test,” Quartararo confirmed.

“It will be great. Hopefully the weather allows us to test them.”

Pressed on what new parts Yamaha will be trying, Quartararo responded: “I don’t know if I can say so I prefer not to say anything…”

The struggling Japanese manufacturer is able to carry out an official test 24 hours after the Portuguese MotoGP as part of the revised concessions rule this year.

Teams in the lowest category of performance - currently Yamaha and Honda - are entitled to additional days to develop their bike.

Honda tested in Jerez twice ahead of the Portuguese MotoGP.

Interestingly, despite the bleakness surrounding Yamaha’s competitiveness, they put up a decent show in Portimao.

Quartararo was seventh in the grand prix and ninth in the sprint.

Rins was 13th in the grand prix, but couldn’t finish the sprint.

But clearly the target for the manufacturer, a historic powerhouse in MotoGP, is far greater.

Monday’s test also crucially represents an opportunity for Yamaha to prove to Quartararo what their plans are for his bike.

Their star rider’s contract expires at the end of this year and he has been open about his willingness to assess opportunities elsewhere, piling the pressure onto Yamaha to convince him through the development of their project.

