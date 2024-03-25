Francesco Bagnaia “caused” Marc Marquez clash, “should’ve been more cautious”

Francesco Bagnaia’s collision with Marc Marquez at the Portuguese MotoGP “could have been avoided” - but experts agree that it was only a racing incident.

Stewards investigated Sunday’s clash which wiped reigning champion Bagnaia out of the Portimao grand prix but deemed it to be a racing incident.

Marquez, whose hopes of a P5 finish were extinguished and who was forced to limp home in 16th, agreed that no punishment was warranted although he insisted Bagnaia was “at the limit” of an acceptable move.

TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty analysed it: “We’d just witnessed the moment where Pedro Acosta went through, then protected his line.

“Pecco wanted to cut back under Marc. There wasn’t quite enough room.

“These bikes are quite fat with the wings on the front.

“The cut back was on. He stayed down inside. He sort of squirts it into the side of Marc.

“It’s a racing incident that could have been avoided.

“It weighs heavily into being Pecco who caused the incident that took both riders down.

“There was a slight door open. He should have been more cautious, if you want to keep upright.

“Obviously it will run and run…

“It was certainly [Pecco’s] fault that they both ended up on the deck.”

Marquez had claimed: “It was a mistake because we were fighting for 5th, 6th position. Two more points, two less.”

Bagnaia insisted his manoeuvre “wasn’t risky”.

The big beneficiary of the dramatic moment was Jorge Martin, who won the Portuguese MotoGP while watching two title rivals plummet out of the points.

Laverty said about Pramac’s Martin: “He got the start, got his head down, worked his tyre hard to get a gap, then controlled it.

“His pace was metronomic. He was chased all the way, he never had a moment to relax.

“That’s what Martin is capable of. It’s weird - he’s been the sprint king, now he’s the feature race king. While Pecco looked like the man in the sprint yesterday.

“The GP24 Ducatis threw a curveball in.”

Sylvain Guintoli added: “It’s good for him to break Pecco’s dominance on a Sunday.

“Martin was comfortable with the medium tyre. He took his confidence into the race. He was aggressive, led all the way.

“He’s definitely going to take the fight to Pecco for the championship.”

Laverty said about Pramac Ducati: “They are obviously ready to fight for the championship.

“With the mistakes from Pecco, that was exceptional from Martin to take the bull by the horns and really take control of the race. A dominant display.”

Martin ends the second round of the 2024 season leading the MotoGP standings.