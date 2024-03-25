Fabio Quartararo reveals that today's Yamaha test scuppered by weather

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins' test for Yamaha on Monday in Portimao was cut short due to the weather.

"Worst conditions to test. Only six laps done," revealed Quartararo.

Monday was the wettest day of the MotoGP weekend in Portugal so far, which made it difficult for Yamaha to carry out their plans.

Quartararo had said on Sunday night: “Apparently, we have many many items to test.

“It will be great. Hopefully the weather allows us to test them.”

Pressed on what new parts Yamaha would be be trying, Quartararo responded: “I don’t know if I can say so I prefer not to say anything…”

The struggling Japanese manufacturer was able to carry out an official test 24 hours after the Portuguese MotoGP as part of the revised concessions rule this year.

Teams in the lowest category of performance - currently Yamaha and Honda - are entitled to additional days to develop their bike.

But, by only completing six laps because of the wet weather, Yamaha have essentially wasted one of their testing days.

Interestingly, despite the bleakness surrounding Yamaha’s competitiveness, they put up a decent show in Portimao.

Quartararo was seventh in the grand prix and ninth in the sprint.

Rins was 13th in the grand prix, but couldn’t finish the sprint.

But clearly the target for the manufacturer, a historic powerhouse in MotoGP, is far greater.

Monday’s test also crucially represented an opportunity for Yamaha to prove to Quartararo what their plans are for his bike. An opportunity which, due to weather and a lack of track action, fell by the wayside.

Their star rider’s contract expires at the end of this year and he has been open about his willingness to assess opportunities elsewhere, piling the pressure onto Yamaha to convince him through the development of their project.