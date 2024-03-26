Pramac have Ducati quit clause; talks revealed with two rival manufacturers

Two rival manufacturers have spoken to Pramac about acquiring the Ducati satellite team

Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Pramac’s future as a Ducati satellite team is reportedly not guaranteed.

Top bosses at Pramac have held talks with KTM and Yamaha about moving their project across, Motorsport report.

Pramac have an exit clause in their contract with Ducati which would allow them to quit, and join a rival manufacturer in 2025.

Ducati have imposed a deadline of the MotoGP summer break for Pramac to finalise their decision.

“Almost 100%, we are going to continue together,” the report cites a source from Pramac as saying.

At the centre of this unexpected storyline is Fermin Aldeguer, the teenage Moto2 talent who Ducati have announced the signing of.

Aldeguer will progress into MotoGP with Ducati next year, they confirmed, but they didn’t state which team he will join.

It is expected that Pramac will be his destination but the lack of confirmation has sown a seed of doubt about the team’s future.

Should Pramac opt to move on, Aldeguer would obviously be placed into a different Ducati satellite team.

Currently with Jorge Martin and Franco Morbidelli as their riders, Pramac run updated-spec Ducatis - the best bike in MotoGP today.

But Martin will definitely leave Pramac in 2025, either for the factory Ducati team or a rival factory seat.

That leaves a clear vacancy for Aldeguer.

Pramac’s alternate options, Yamaha and KTM, are both trying to increase their grid presence.

Yamaha currently run just two bikes but want to add a satellite project in 2025.

KTM have their Tech3 GASGAS squad but have ambitious growth plans.

Meanwhile, another Ducati satellite team - VR46 - are also pondering their future.

VR46 run year-old Ducatis and their 2024 season hasn’t started as brightly as they might have hoped.

Yamaha - where team owner Valentino Rossi is a legend and remains a brand ambassador - are also an option for them.

