Max Biaggi: “50-50” with Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia “wrong place wrong time”

Max Biaggi believes that Francesco Bagnaia found himself in the “wrong place at the wrong time” but should not be blamed for the crash with Marc Marquez.

Bagnaia’s attempt to squeeze past Marquez in the Portuguese MotoGP sent them both into the gravel.

It was ruled a racing incident by Race Direction but robbed both riders of crucial points in the early exchanges for the championship.

"The idea I have is that it was a racing accident and that there was no intention, neither on one side nor the other,” MotoGP legend Biaggi told Sky.

"Marc attempted to overtake in that left corner and surprised Pecco who, in my opinion, was right to cross because anyone would have done it to try to get back to the front.

“But perhaps he didn't expect Marquez to come back so quickly, which only he can do.

“Bagnaia found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, unfortunately they both crashed and this is a shame for the ranking, but I would say that there is a 50/50 responsibility."

Ducati riders Bagnaia and Marquez have played down the possibility of heightened tensions within the Italian manufacturer.

But a clash in only the second round of the season between Ducati’s star man and reigning champion, and their illustrious newcomer, will set the tone for MotoGP’s return in Texas in two weeks.

Remote video URL

Aprilia ‘must restore morale’ to Maverick Vinales

Four-time 250cc champion Biaggi is a legend, and currently a brand ambassador, for Aprilia.

Aprilia won the sprint race in Portimao through Maverick Vinales.

Although the record books do not count sprints as official MotoGP victories, Vinales became the first rider to win with three manufacturers.

But his hopes of solidifying that record in the grand prix ended due to a gearbox problem.

"We lacked the completeness of the team, because Aleix Espargaro started well in Qatar and Vinales in Portugal.

“But we showed excellent things, because the podiums of Aleix in Lusail and of Maverick in Portimao are two good signs of competitiveness.

“There was that '0' that was not needed for Vinales in the long race of the last weekend due to a technical problem and this is a bit worrying.

“We hope to resolve it quickly to also restore morale to the rider who had a stellar weekend.

“They tell us it was a problem with the gearbox, we don't know specifically what it is.

“If he didn't have it, he could have even fought for the victory because he was penalised from the start."