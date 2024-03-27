In Italy, they believe the new Valentino Rossi has arrived in MotoGP

High praise from Valentino Rossi's homeland about a certain MotoGP breakthrough star

Rossi, Sepang MotoGP tests, 4th-5th February,
Rossi, Sepang MotoGP tests, 4th-5th February,

The talk in Italy surrounding Pedro Acosta is comparing him to Valentino Rossi.

The sensational Acosta became the third-youngest podium finisher in the premier class at the Portuguese MotoGP.

The Tech3 GASGAS rider overtook Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia to make a sensational statement about his talent.

“He is predestined like Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez,” veteran paddock manager Carlo Pernat said to MOW Mag.

“These are tracks where he's never ridden with MotoGP.

“As long as you're in Malaysia or Qatar, where you spent your days practising, it's one thing.

“You do 12 hours on the track, here you'll do an hour and a half.

“And an hour and a half on a track you've never ridden on...

“It's true that [Portimao] is one of his favourite tracks. We'll see him again in America.

“But guys... and what beautiful, or rather wonderful, overtaking.

“In fact he risked a lot. He'll have to calm down a bit.

“But when there are riders of a certain type in the world championship we just have to... take our hats off."

Guido Media, the legendary Italian commentator who became a close friend of Rossi's, said to Motosprint about Acosta: "He is one of those talents that don't arise so often, like the various Rossi, Biaggi, Stoner, Lorenzo. 

"As soon as he gains experience, he will be even stronger."

The prodigious Acosta, still 19, has also brought smiles to the faces of MotoGP fans with his cheeky and confident personality.

It has brought back memories of a young and brash Rossi.

Like Rossi, Acosta has already become somewhat of a quote machine when speaking English.

He described overtaking Marquez in Qatar as “like losing your virginity”.

And Acosta’s complete lack of regard for the experience and reputation of his new competitors is akin to Rossi’s early days.

And for a Spanish rider to draw such comparisons from Italy, he must be doing something right…

Acosta has also been compared to a young Marquez, and is certainly the most hyped rookie in the premier class since Marquez.

But, famously, Marquez won the MotoGP title at his first attempt.

Riding a KTM, it will be a monumental task for Acosta to repeat that feat when today's MotoGP is so heavily dominated by Ducati.

But for his uncompromising overtakes and his cheeky personality, Acosta has already delivered a very welcome reminder of the legendary Rossi.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
38 mins ago
“The most difficult to drive” - Martin Brundle's worrying Mercedes W15 car verdict
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Joan Mir: Franco Morbidelli ‘wasn’t so clever, he just came and hit me with speed’
Joan Mir, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Joan Mir, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
In Italy, they believe the new Valentino Rossi has arrived in MotoGP
Rossi, Sepang MotoGP tests, 4th-5th February,
Rossi, Sepang MotoGP tests, 4th-5th February,
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
A ray of light for Yamaha? But aborted test may have an impact
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Andrea Iannone on crazy last lap: “I saw nothing dirty; it was clean”
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Fernando Alonso assured Australia tactics won’t “impact” his F1 future
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 on the grid. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
3 hours ago
Alvaro Bautista: ‘If I go on the kerb Toprak will go over the kerb’
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Alvaro Bautista, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Honda set up new UK base ahead of 2026 F1 return with Aston Martin
Red Bull's 2021 car on track in Barcelona
Red Bull's 2021 car on track in Barcelona
F1
News
4 hours ago
Toto Wolff puts Max Verstappen top of four-man wish list: “That needs to happen”
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…