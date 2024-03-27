In Italy, they believe the new Valentino Rossi has arrived in MotoGP

The talk in Italy surrounding Pedro Acosta is comparing him to Valentino Rossi.

The sensational Acosta became the third-youngest podium finisher in the premier class at the Portuguese MotoGP.

The Tech3 GASGAS rider overtook Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia to make a sensational statement about his talent.

“He is predestined like Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez,” veteran paddock manager Carlo Pernat said to MOW Mag.

“These are tracks where he's never ridden with MotoGP.

“As long as you're in Malaysia or Qatar, where you spent your days practising, it's one thing.

“You do 12 hours on the track, here you'll do an hour and a half.

“And an hour and a half on a track you've never ridden on...

“It's true that [Portimao] is one of his favourite tracks. We'll see him again in America.

“But guys... and what beautiful, or rather wonderful, overtaking.

“In fact he risked a lot. He'll have to calm down a bit.

“But when there are riders of a certain type in the world championship we just have to... take our hats off."

Guido Media, the legendary Italian commentator who became a close friend of Rossi's, said to Motosprint about Acosta: "He is one of those talents that don't arise so often, like the various Rossi, Biaggi, Stoner, Lorenzo.

"As soon as he gains experience, he will be even stronger."

The prodigious Acosta, still 19, has also brought smiles to the faces of MotoGP fans with his cheeky and confident personality.

It has brought back memories of a young and brash Rossi.

Like Rossi, Acosta has already become somewhat of a quote machine when speaking English.

He described overtaking Marquez in Qatar as “like losing your virginity”.

And Acosta’s complete lack of regard for the experience and reputation of his new competitors is akin to Rossi’s early days.

And for a Spanish rider to draw such comparisons from Italy, he must be doing something right…

Acosta has also been compared to a young Marquez, and is certainly the most hyped rookie in the premier class since Marquez.

But, famously, Marquez won the MotoGP title at his first attempt.

Riding a KTM, it will be a monumental task for Acosta to repeat that feat when today's MotoGP is so heavily dominated by Ducati.

But for his uncompromising overtakes and his cheeky personality, Acosta has already delivered a very welcome reminder of the legendary Rossi.