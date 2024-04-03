KTM takes over MV Agusta; will it lead to a rousing Marc Marquez MotoGP project?

Could a sensational prediction pitting Marc Marquez on an MV Agusta have crept one step closer?

Pierer Mobility Group, the parent company of KTM, have now become the majority shareholder in MV Agusta.

They have acquired a 50.1% stake in the historic brand, adding them to a portfolio which includes KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS.

The new CEO of the iconic (but struggling) MV Agusta brand is Hubert Trunkenpolz. He is on the board of Pierer Mobility Group and represents the ‘T’ in KTM.

This big news in the world of road bikes could turn into a dream scenario in MotoGP.

KTM are in the process of trying to expand their current presence of four bikes on the 2024 grid.

Factory duo Brad Binder and Jack Miller are supplemented by Tech3 GASGAS’ Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez, but KTM want more.

Last year they enquired unsuccessfully with Dorna about adding extra bikes to the grid, and with existing satellite teams about coming across into their group.

KTM are reportedly among the teams talking to VR46, who are deciding whether to leave or stay with Ducati.

Could KTM now have the perfect route into a fifth and a sixth bike with MV Agusta?

"I don't rule out the possibility that we will enter MotoGP as a separate brand with MV Agusta in 2027," Stefan Pierer told Speedweek in December.

MV Agusta are a historic MotoGP manufacturer despite withdrawing in 1976, after 38 riders’ championships.

Giacomo Agostini, Mike Hailwood, Phil Read and John Surtees are among the legendary names to have represented MV Agusta.

The brand made a brief and low-key return in 2019 in Moto2 until the project with Forward Racing abruptly ended.

But now with new financial backing and under new ownership, MV Agusta retains the name and reputation to make a splash in motorcycle racing again.

Especially if a star like Marquez was recruited to front the project.

The eight-time world champion who swapped Honda for Ducati is only tied down for one year, and his future is up for grabs next year again.

Marquez and KTM share Red Bull as an influential sponsor and he could yet be approached by the factory team for 2025.

Last year Ricard Jove reported for DAZN: "Do you know what KTM's dream is? Do you know what marketing exercise KTM really wants to do in the future?

“Having Marc Marquez on an MV Agusta.

"That's the play they'd like and it can be.

“But that is the objective and I think it is a very good marketing exercise if it is achieved.

"That's where the shots of the future go or that's where they will go. This is my opinion based on certain information, but it is my opinion."

Things have changed since then. Marquez joined Ducati, and now KTM have acquired MV Agusta.

There would need to be regulatory hurdles jumped which include proving that KTM and MV Agusta are developed and homologated separately.

New MotoGP regulations come into effect in 2027, and KTM clearly have big plans.

Does a fantasy alignment with Marquez make sense?