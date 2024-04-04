Friction within Ducati; “possibility” to rethink which team receives a ‘25 bike

Ducati could reportedly decide against giving two factory bikes to Pramac next year, in favour of Gresini or VR46.

Pramac currently enjoy two latest-spec Desmosedici machines, while fellow satellite teams Gresini and VR46 ride year-old bikes.

But Motorsport report a “possibility” that Ducati will only offer the guarantee of a single factory bike to Pramac in 2025.

That would mean either Gresini (who currently have Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez as its riders) or VR46 (Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio) could receive one 2025-spec bike next year.

There is reportedly “friction” caused by the possibility that Pramac could have one of their latest-spec bikes withdrawn next season.

Pramac and Ducati are currently in talks over a deal to extend their partnership into 2025 and 2026.

From the outside, everything looks rosy with Pramac’s Jorge Martin narrowly missing out on the MotoGP title last season and currently leading the standings.

But Ducati are also negotiating with VR46 over whether to keep them as a satellite team.

Gresini’s immediate future is secure but they have the X-factor of Marquez within their ranks.

The clues surrounding Fermin Aldeguer

Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer has been announced as a future Ducati MotoGP for next year.

He anticipates joining Pramac, and the team expects him to arrive, yet no official communication has been made.

Aldeguer has been promised a 2025 bike when he steps into the premier class - which, at the time, indicated an obvious move to Pramac.

But should Pramac either not renew their deal to stay with Ducati, or Ducati remove one of the ‘25 bikes from Pramac’s use, then the situation surrounding Aldeguer comes under question.

"I still don't know which team I'm going to race for,” Aldeguer has said.

“I have a contract with Ducati Corse and they will place me where the best option is, always with the maximum support from the factory and the best possible bike.”

Title contender Martin is expected to move on next year - either to the factory Ducati team or another manufacturer altogether.

Franco Morbidelli is his teammate this season.

Negotiations to resolve their differences between Ducati and Pramac continue.