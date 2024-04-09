Alvaro Bautista: Pedro Acosta ‘can create a trend like Valentino, Marc, Lorenzo’

Alvaro Bautista says Pedro Acosta has the talent to create a new trend in MotoGP.

Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
It took just three races including two sprints for Pedro Acosta to become a MotoGP podium finisher.

The rookie sensation showed what he was capable of in Qatar before going on to outperform the likes of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in Portimao.

A rider who knows all about immediate success as a rookie is two-time WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista.

The Ducati rider moved from MotoGP to WorldSBK in 2019 and fought for the title after winning 16 races - 11 in a row to begin the season.

Speaking to Motosan, Bautista was asked about Acosta’s rise and what to expect going forward, saying: “Let's see, we have to wait. He will have to pick up the pace and the way of riding the MotoGP more.

“But if in the second race he reaches a level like that, what he has is a lot of room for improvement.

“I don't know if he will continue with his style and adapt the bike or he will adapt to what the others do. But he is new blood, he can create a new trend.

“And riders with character, with talent, with personality, are like that: they arrive and create a trend.

“Valentino [Rossi] created a trend, [Jorge] Lorenzo another, Marc [Marquez] created another trend, now Acosta arrives and sets a trend. There is a before and after."

Bautista also touched on Marquez and how the eight-time world champion has adapted to Ducati machinery.

Marquez has been very impressive so far in 2024 and was a consistent podium threat in both Qatar and Portimao.

“I didn't doubt Marc,” said Bautista. “Because when a rider is good, but he has gone through difficult times when he hasn't been comfortable with the bike, and they give him a bike that works and with which he feels comfortable, it's easy to take that step.

“But now comes the difficult part, which is taking the baby steps. 

“In Qatar I saw him calmer than Marc is. Already in Portimao I saw him risking a little more, risking a little more, going more to the limit.

“But I think he's doing well. He no longer destroys himself, he already wins by a little bit.”

