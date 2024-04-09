Andrea Dovizioso airlifted to hospital after motocross accident

Andrea Dovizioso suffers a head injury in a motocross accident, ‘life is not in danger’.

Andrea Dovizioso, MotoGP race, San Marino MotoGP, 4 September
15-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Dovizioso, who retired from grand prix in the closing stages of 2022, has been airlifted to hospital after a motocross accident in Italy.

While the 38-year-old, world champion in 125 and title runner-up in 250 and MotoGP, now runs his own motocross facility, Dovizioso is reported to have fallen on a private motocross track in the province of Arezzo.

RAI report that Dovizioso suffered a head injury in the incident but that ‘his life is not in danger’. He was flown to the Careggi hospital in Florence.

GPOne.com adds that Dovi is conscious and that a CT scan at the hospital was 'negative'. However, he has been diagnosed with a broken right collarbone with further tests underway on his wrists.

Dovizioso was officially made a MotoGP Legend during a ceremony at Mugello last season.

