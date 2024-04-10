Casey Stoner’s title-winning MotoGP bike auctioned with huge price-tag

Two classic MotoGP Ducatis are up for sale

Casey Stoner's 2007 Ducati
Casey Stoner’s MotoGP title-winning Ducati is up for auction.

£413,000 is the price-tag for the motorcycle with Iconic Auctioneers.

The GP7 could hit a maximum speed of at least 190mph and possesses a 799cc, 90-degree V4, desmodromic DOHC engine.

Stoner’s bike is being auctioned in running order after being maintained for years by an experienced technician.

The 2007 bike is from the season where Stoner won the premier class.

He edged Dani Pedrosa and Valentino Rossi to the title.

Ducati won the constructors’ title ahead of Honda and Yamaha.

Stoner’s 2007 victory, however, represented the beginning of a dreadful period for the Italian manufacturer.

It would be another 15 years until they reached the summit of MotoGP again, via Francesco Bagnaia in 2022.

A second classic Ducati is also up for grabs

Loris Capirossi's 2003 Ducati
Loris Capirossi’s 2003 Ducati is also being auctioned by Iconic Auctioneers.

For just £295,000, you could buy a piece of MotoGP history.

Ducati entered MotoGP for the first time in 2003 with this GP3.

The bike, which can go in excess of 200mph, has a 989cc 90-degree V4 desmodromic DOHC engine.

Capirossi finished fourth in the 2003 MotoGP season with this bike. Ducati were third in the constructors’ standings.

