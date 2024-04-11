Bid to buy MotoGP rejected which was €200m more than Liberty’s offer

“We know that our bid was worth €200m more than the Liberty bid"

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March

A bid to buy MotoGP which was worth €200m more than Liberty Media’s offer was reportedly rejected.

The rejected bid came from the TKO Group, who count Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment as the major attractions under their banner, according to the Financial Times.

Private equity firm Bridgepoint instead sold Dorna Sports, who owned MotoGP, to Liberty for €4.2bn including debt.

Liberty are also the owners of Formula 1 meaning they now have the world’s top car and motorcycle racing series.

But TKO were left frustrated that their bigger offer was knocked back.

“We know that our bid was worth €200m more than the Liberty bid,” CEO Ari Emanuel told the Financial Times.

Bridegpoint did not dispute the value of TKO’s bid to the Financial Times.

However, ‘a person close to the deal’ was quoted as saying Emanuel and TKO were “culturally not a good fit”.

‘A person close to TKO’ was quoted in response, claiming Bridgepoint “failed in its fiduciary duty not only to its LPs [limited partners] but to its shareholders in the public market”.

Liberty must seek regulatory approval to complete their purchase of MotoGP.

Chief executive Greg Maffei insists they are confident of achieving this.

The doubt comes from a 2006 European Commission ruling which stopped the same owner from owning F1 and MotoGP over concerns that broadcasters would be disadvantaged when negotiating TV rights.

Liberty argue that the media market has changed significantly since 2006, and they plan to keep MotoGP and F1 as separate entities.

“We’re going to keep the company independent,” Maffei said.

“We’re certainly not going to be trying to merge and sell the product in the TV market as one.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
18 mins ago
Yamaha hoping for ‘good middle and end to story’ with Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
F1
News
30 mins ago
Factor suggested that could give Daniel Ricciardo time to ‘turn things around’
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lance Stroll’s F1 future secure with ‘no chance’ of Carlos Sainz replacing him at Aston Martin
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Christian Horner drops ‘learned not to listen much’ to Toto Wolff jibe
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Scott Redding on Toprak winning with BMW: 'Hard as I feel like I should be the guy’
Scott Redding, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Scott Redding, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24…

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Mercedes willing to play waiting game then spend big to lure Max Verstappen
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Under pressure F1 star criticised for “random mistakes” with future in doubt
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing with James Vowles (GBR) Williams Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing with James Vowles (GBR) Williams…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Ted Toleman, ex-F1 team boss who handed Ayrton Senna his debut, dies
Ayrton Senna made his F1 debut with Toleman
Ayrton Senna made his F1 debut with Toleman
F1
News
4 hours ago
The W15 breakthrough Mercedes believe they made in Japan
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…