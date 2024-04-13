Starting grid for the Americas MotoGP sprint and grand prix: How the race will begin

Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)2'0.864s5/6345k
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.328s6/7347k
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.402s2/6347k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.488s5/7345k
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.575s2/5344k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.647s4/5347k
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.698s2/4346k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.803s5/6343k
9Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.873s6/7343k
10Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.415s3/6347k
11Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.433s6/7344k
12Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)No Time5/6341k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)2'1.893s5/6343k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)2'2.089s6/6341k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)2'2.14s4/5345k
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)2'2.223s5/6341k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)2'2.38s5/6342k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)2'2.829s5/6347k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)2'3.114s6/6339k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)2'3.249s5/6338k

After his victory in the sprint at Portimao and near podium in the grand prix, Maverick Vinales secured a dominant pole ahead of rookier sensation Pedro Acosta.

‘King of COTA’, Marc Marquez was the leading Ducati as he pipped Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin to a front row start.

Martin, who will start from sixth spot, crashed twice during Qualifying 2 in what was a disastrous session for the championship leader.

Close to seven tenths off his team-mate Aleix Espargaro will lead away the third row of the grid ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, who secured his best qualifying finish since joining Ducati.

Marco Bezzecchi was tenth in Q2 ahead of Jack Miller and Alex Marquez, both of who advanced through Q1.

Not in the leading positions was Brad Binder, who like Martin saw his qualifying session impacted by a crash.

Fellow KTM rider Augusto Fernandez was the other rider unqualified by Japanese machines, as both Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo finished ahead of the Spaniard.

