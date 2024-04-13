Starting grid for the Americas MotoGP sprint and grand prix: How the race will begin
Here is the starting grid for the Americas MotoGP sprint and grand prix at COTA.
|Americas MotoGP, COTA - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|2'0.864s
|5/6
|345k
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.328s
|6/7
|347k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.402s
|2/6
|347k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.488s
|5/7
|345k
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.575s
|2/5
|344k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.647s
|4/5
|347k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.698s
|2/4
|346k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.803s
|5/6
|343k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.873s
|6/7
|343k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+1.415s
|3/6
|347k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.433s
|6/7
|344k
|12
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|No Time
|5/6
|341k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2'1.893s
|5/6
|343k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2'2.089s
|6/6
|341k
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|2'2.14s
|4/5
|345k
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|2'2.223s
|5/6
|341k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2'2.38s
|5/6
|342k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2'2.829s
|5/6
|347k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|2'3.114s
|6/6
|339k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2'3.249s
|5/6
|338k
After his victory in the sprint at Portimao and near podium in the grand prix, Maverick Vinales secured a dominant pole ahead of rookier sensation Pedro Acosta.
‘King of COTA’, Marc Marquez was the leading Ducati as he pipped Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin to a front row start.
Martin, who will start from sixth spot, crashed twice during Qualifying 2 in what was a disastrous session for the championship leader.
Close to seven tenths off his team-mate Aleix Espargaro will lead away the third row of the grid ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, who secured his best qualifying finish since joining Ducati.
Marco Bezzecchi was tenth in Q2 ahead of Jack Miller and Alex Marquez, both of who advanced through Q1.
Not in the leading positions was Brad Binder, who like Martin saw his qualifying session impacted by a crash.
Fellow KTM rider Augusto Fernandez was the other rider unqualified by Japanese machines, as both Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo finished ahead of the Spaniard.