Pedro Acosta: “Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin cleverer than me, but I take note…”

Pedro Acosta to "put in my pocket" the tricks learned from Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin

Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 13 April
Pedro Acosta has warned that he has “taken note” of how Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin outsmarted him in the Americas MotoGP sprint race.

Acosta missed out on a podium finish in a three-way scrap with Marquez and Martin, who finished behind winner Maverick Vinales.

The teenage rookie insists he has taken away a valuable lesson from being forced to settle for P4.

Acosta said: “For sure, Marc and Jorge were cleverer than me!

“The bike was good, the tyres weren’t so bad. Maybe a little worse than I expected.

“Marc and Jorge were cleverer than me, in the moment, to overtake me.

“But I take note. And I put it in my pocket for [Sunday].”

Acosta was quizzed on what he noticed from the experienced Marquez and Martin.

“The way that they analyse the race, to push at some point of the race,” he said.

“I was coming here, thinking that in a sprint of 10 laps, you need to push for 10 laps.

“If you really see, Jorge came from the pack. “Marc pushed in some exact moments.

“It’s something that we need to learn.”

Pramac’s Martin battled past Tech3 GASGAS’ Acosta around the half-way stage of the sprint race.

And Gresini’s Marquez shut down any hope that Acosta had of attacking his position.

Acosta insisted the race was “tough” for him.

Yet, to be squabbling with the front-runners and to emerge disappointed with a fourth-place finish also speaks volumes about the stunning progress that he has made, in just his third MotoGP round.

“At the end it was super close,” Acosta said.

“The speed, we were much closer to the podium.

“It was the day where we made more laps in a podium position.

“It was the day where we made a better start.

“We took a lot of information.”

The factory KTMs were seventh (Jack Miller) and 12th (Brad Binder), while Acosta’s teammate Augusto Fernandez did not finish.

