“Marc Marquez won’t lose any sleep” over crash, “starting to understand GP23”

Marc Marquez will not be too disheartened by crashing out of the lead at the Americas MotoGP.

Gresini's Marquez had valiantly battled past Jorge Martin and Pedro Acosta to take the lead at the Circuit of the Americas.

But his first time leading a grand prix on a Ducati was short-lived when he slid into the gravel, at Turn 11, ending any hope of a long-awaited victory.

Marquez’s race had begun by losing a wing in contact with Jack Miller, then dramatically touching Martin - he wobbled but stayed upright.

TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty joked: “I think he wanted all his wing appendages off, before we got to half-way in the race!

“He kept making contact. He lost the left sidepod.

“He took liberties, a bit too much, on the front end.

“But his aggression? It was evident. It was brilliant to witness those overtakes, those collisions, those contacts.

“It spurs him on for more.

“Obviously, [his crash] was asking a little too much of the front tyre. It lets go. It happens.

“He won’t be losing any sleep over it.

“He would have loved the battle, as Pedro did.

“He was wanting to win. He believed, in those early laps.

“When he made contact with Jack and lost the wing, I thought ‘this will be a tough few laps’.

“But he was making passes, he was going forwards. He was fighting, getting creative with his overtakes.

“He is starting to understand how this GP23 can work to his strengths.

“He would have been on the podium if he made it to the end.

“But unfortunately he just asked a little too much of his Michelin front tyre.”

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales instead won the Americas MotoGP.

Tech3 GASGAS’ Acosta and factory Ducati rider Enea Bastianini completed the podium.

Notably, Marquez did not win either the sprint or the grand prix in Texas, a circuit where he has previously dominated with seven victories.

He is 44 points behind championship leader Martin, after three rounds of the 2024 season.