Carchedi: ‘Gutted for Marc, truly incredible’

Marc Marquez’s crew chief Frankie Carchedi says it was ‘truly incredible’ that the Spaniard could run at the front of Sunday’s COTA MotoGP despite a front brake problem.

The Gresini Ducati rider battled for victory during the opening ten laps but was finally caught out by the front brake issue and fell moments after taking the lead from rookie star Pedro Acosta.

“Gutted for Marc today,” Carchedi wrote on social media. “To run at the front with the problem all race was truly incredible.  We found the step we needed from yesterday but an unfortunate problem arose in the race which we will study and fix. 💪”

Marquez, a past seven-time winner for Repsol Honda at COTA, had been the top Ducati rider with second place behind Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) in the Saturday Sprint.

As well as suffering with the brake issue in the Grand Prix, Marquez also rode with broken aero on his GP23 after early contact with Jack Miller.

Nonetheless, the eight-time world champion had overtaken the likes of title leader Jorge Martin and reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, both riding factory-spec GP24s, on his way to the front of the race.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio went on to finish as the top GP23 rider, in sixth place and 9.980s from double winner Vinales.

