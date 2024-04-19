Toprak Razgatlioglu: “I would like BMW to go to MotoGP”

Toprak Razgatlioglu: 'If I win the Superbike title, I could race in MotoGP in 2026... I would like BMW to go to MotoGP.'

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, Superpole Race, 24 March

Toprak Razgatlioglu admits he could switch to MotoGP if he wins another World Superbike title, adding that ‘it could be perfect’ if he moved with BMW.

The Turkish star, world champion with Yamaha in 2021, has thrilled WorldSBK fans by putting BMW back on the top step with two wins from the opening six races of this season.

Throw in two other podiums, and Razgatlioglu looks set to fight for BMW’s long-awaited first WorldSBK crown.

Should he achieve that goal, the 27-year-old’s next contract could be in MotoGP.

“If I win the Superbike title, I could race in MotoGP in 2026 and I don’t rule that out,” Razgatlioglu told GPOne.com.

“If I were to go to MotoGP it’s because I’m looking for a stimulating challenge. 

"Obviously, it won’t be easy to jump into the other paddock, but we’ll see.”

Razgatlioglu took part in several private MotoGP tests for Yamaha early last year. 

However, he didn't feel comfortable on the M1 and stepped away from a grand prix move by signing for BMW.

Meanwhile, BMW is now rumoured to be interested in taking over the ex-Suzuki MotoGP grid places when the premier-class technical regulations change in 2027.

“I would like BMW to go to MotoGP and I think it could be perfect,” Razgatlioglu said. “We will see what the future holds.

“But it cannot be ruled out that they could also remain here, in Superbike.”

Razgatlioglu starts this weekend’s Assen WorldSBK round holding fourth place in the world championship behind Nicolo Bulega (Ducati), Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki).

