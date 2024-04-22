Five MotoGP teams that could undergo major changes for 2025

Here are some of the possibilities…

Pramac to Yamaha

It’s a rumour that won’t go away. Ducati continues to state they want to keep all three of their current satellite teams - Pramac, VR46 and Gresini - but Yamaha remains determined to put four bikes on the 2025 grid.

While a long speculated VR46 Yamaha tie-up looks to be waning, it would be a major coup if Yamaha - having been without any satellite squad in 2023 and 2024 - were to tempt reigning teams’ champions and current rider’s title leader Pramac away from Ducati.

VR46 moves closer to Ducati

If Pramac leaves Ducati, VR46 might take over as Ducati’s official satellite team. That would not only mean at least one factory bike but perhaps also running Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer, already signed by Ducati but with his team still TBC.

US investment boosts Track

Now running one factory-spec Aprilia, year two for Trackhouse could see both its riders on the latest RS-GP machinery. Combined with the stability of Davide Brivio having a year under his belt at the helm of the squad, Trackhouse could be an attractive 2025 seat for many riders.

Honda goes shopping?

Yamaha reportedly spent upwards of 10 million euros a year to re-sign Fabio Quartararo. Meanwhile, Aprilia, KTM and Ducati can offer competitive machinery, rather than sky-high salaries.

Therefore, the last big rider pay packet for next season could be the seat alongside Luca Marini at Repsol Honda, currently held by Joan Mir.

Marc Marquez’s past wage proved the size of HRC’s pockets and confirmed 2025 riders Marini and Johann Zarco are unlikely to be breaking the bank.

Could a Quartararo-size wage convince someone like Jorge Martin to take up the RCV challenge?

Yamaha’s confidential ‘new people’

When explaining his decision to re-sign with Yamaha despite disappointing results so far this season, Fabio Quartararo said:

“We had a great meeting with the top management of Yamaha about the project, from now until the end of the year, and also 2025 and 2026. There are some really interesting things that are still confidential in Yamaha. New people. The project is going to be huge.”

Exactly who the mysterious ‘new people’ will be remains a mystery. Did Quartararo hint at some high-profile engineers being poached from a rival team? Or perhaps he already knows the identity of the future satellite Yamaha project? Time will tell…