Ducati CEO demands Marc Marquez is not compared to GP24 riders

Marc Marquez should not be compared to Ducati riders on the latest-spec bike, the brand’s CEO claims.

Marquez has established himself as the fastest rider on a GP23 in the first three rounds of the 2024 MotoGP season.

And although he has competed with the GP24, the Ducati CEO believes his performance should only be rated in comparison to rivals on the same motorcycle.

Marquez was leading the Americas MotoGP before crashing out of the race.

“Marc showed that he is still in great shape and he made a mistake,” Claudio Domenicali told GPOne.

“However, you have to interpret the fact that he rides a GP23 and his performance has to be related to those who ride the same bike as him.

“As of today there is a bit more difference between the GP23 and the GP24 than in the past.

“That said, Marc had a very good race.

“He was putting himself out there and maybe it was more comfortable to stay where he was.

“He risked a lot of his own by making that choice and sportingly I think it is to be appreciated.

“This is the world of racing and we are happy to have him with us.”

Marquez is eighth in the MotoGP standings, nine points ahead of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who also rides a GP23.

However, Marquez has failed to score a point - through bad luck, it could be argued - in each of the past two grands prix.

Francesco Bagnaia ruined his hopes in Portimao with an unsuccessful overtake which left them both in the gravel.

Then in Texas Marquez slid out of contention while at the front.

He heads into the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez this weekend hoping that, after a period of understanding with his new machinery, a sustained attack at the front of the pack could be on the cards.