Maverick Vinales reacts to crash and outlines potential for Spanish MotoGP

It took a record lap to stop Maverick Vinales picking up where he left at the Spanish MotoGP off after he secured a pole/Sprint/Sunday triple in America.

A spill in the second practice session at Jerez looked dangerous for the Aprilia rider but Vinales appeared unfazed post-session despite both he and the bike being left on the track in what started as a small, innocuous crash.

The #12 elaborated, explaining he wasn’t even sure what caused his off:

“I don’t know how I even crash! In my mind I was coming to the box. I just, I think, jump into the inside kerb - and it’s a little bit dirty - so I crash - but nothing to be worried about”.

The Aprilia was in good condition despite the accident and it wasn’t long until, with a new soft tyre Vinales was going fast - the first rider under the old lap record. The Spaniard didn’t get to finish the day top, but it did take a big push from Francesco Bagnaia and another new lap record to knock him from the top of the timesheets.

Vinales was happy with his progress and despite “ a few corners where we need to improve” he feels like both he and his Aprilia are in a good place for the weekend, especially at a track where familiarity means most of the field run well.

“Overall, it’s been a positive - really positive - day, enjoyable riding the bike, so it’s always a pleasure to ride at this kind of level in Jerez, we have precious information for tomorrow," he said.

To be that close at a track where everybody is strong is good news - really good news - I think in the next tracks where people don’t test we can be very strong”.

Speaking on his potential for the weekend Vinales has decided the sky’s the limit, adding:

“I don’t do a rooftop for myself, I will try to go out and do my maximum and see where we are - but if we do a good start we will have the chance.

"Target - front row. That’s the first target then to do a good start like we’ve been doing in the last few races."