Maverick Vinales reacts to crash and outlines potential for Spanish MotoGP
Maverick Vinales arrives in Jerez in record setting form and sees no reason why he cannot repeat his success on home turf after second in practice.
It took a record lap to stop Maverick Vinales picking up where he left at the Spanish MotoGP off after he secured a pole/Sprint/Sunday triple in America.
A spill in the second practice session at Jerez looked dangerous for the Aprilia rider but Vinales appeared unfazed post-session despite both he and the bike being left on the track in what started as a small, innocuous crash.
The #12 elaborated, explaining he wasn’t even sure what caused his off:
“I don’t know how I even crash! In my mind I was coming to the box. I just, I think, jump into the inside kerb - and it’s a little bit dirty - so I crash - but nothing to be worried about”.
The Aprilia was in good condition despite the accident and it wasn’t long until, with a new soft tyre Vinales was going fast - the first rider under the old lap record. The Spaniard didn’t get to finish the day top, but it did take a big push from Francesco Bagnaia and another new lap record to knock him from the top of the timesheets.
Vinales was happy with his progress and despite “ a few corners where we need to improve” he feels like both he and his Aprilia are in a good place for the weekend, especially at a track where familiarity means most of the field run well.
“Overall, it’s been a positive - really positive - day, enjoyable riding the bike, so it’s always a pleasure to ride at this kind of level in Jerez, we have precious information for tomorrow," he said.
To be that close at a track where everybody is strong is good news - really good news - I think in the next tracks where people don’t test we can be very strong”.
Speaking on his potential for the weekend Vinales has decided the sky’s the limit, adding:
“I don’t do a rooftop for myself, I will try to go out and do my maximum and see where we are - but if we do a good start we will have the chance.
"Target - front row. That’s the first target then to do a good start like we’ve been doing in the last few races."