Joan Mir rages: Marc Marquez “kicked me out of the track, something you can’t do”

"One thing is the margin to touch and open your line, and the other thing is to kick the rider out of the track"

Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27…

Joan Mir expressed his frustration at how Marc Marquez's overtake attempt in the sprint race at the Spanish MotoGP was handled by stewards.

Gresini’s Marquez, desperately on the comeback trail after crashing from the lead, made contact with former Repsol Honda teammate Mir as he tried to overtake at the final corner.

Marquez was punished by the stewards by dropping one place, and he finished seventh, but Mir fell a few places down to 10th as a result of the contact.

"He came into my line, he kicked me out of the track to get that position,” Mir was quoted by Motorsport.

“So, this is something at the moment you cannot do. Or if you do, you have to be penalised.

"I'm not pissed with the manoeuvre from Marc, because if he waited three seconds more we pass the corner and in the straight he overtakes me.

"So, this is something that I don't really understand being in that position.

"If we fight for the podium I understand. But man, it's unbelievable how they value these types of things, and they are so irregular with penalties. It's unbelievable.

"In the end, I'm a rider who in the past liked to overtake with contact. It's something that I do because nowadays with the aero it's very difficult to overtake.

"So, with a bit of contact, we have to have this margin in the overtakes. But one thing is the margin to touch and open your line, and the other thing is to kick the rider out of the track.

"This is a completely different story. They have to judge as they did in the past."

Last year at Portimao, Mir was slapped with a double long lap penalty for the following day’s grand prix after he made contact with Fabio Quartararo in the sprint race.

Mir insisted “I want to understand” how the FIM stewards could come to a softer decision for Marquez on Saturday in Jerez.

“How is this possible that [for] one rider you say one thing, and for the same move or even worse it's [only] demoted one position,” he said.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
14 mins ago
Dani Pedrosa: “I didn’t know we were fighting for the podium!”
Dani Pedrosa, KTM podium celebration. Rob Gray (Polarity Photo)
Dani Pedrosa, KTM podium celebration. Rob Gray (Polarity Photo)
MotoGP
News
32 mins ago
How to watch Spanish MotoGP today: Live stream here
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 13 April
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Grand Prix Of The Americas, 13 April
MotoGP
News
33 mins ago
Starting grid for today's Spanish MotoGP: How the grid will line-up
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
38 mins ago
Joan Mir rages: Marc Marquez “kicked me out of the track, something you can’t do”
Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, Joan Mir, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27…
MotoGP
News
50 mins ago
Yamaha: Quartararo penalty ‘unforeseen series of events', no 'malicious intent’
Fabio Quartararo, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP 27 April
Fabio Quartararo, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP 27 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
51 mins ago
Explained: The cause of Jerez crashes - including Marc Marquez ‘heartbreak’
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
News
52 mins ago
Angry Francesco Bagnaia fumes: “Not a racing incident, the space is not there”
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
Revealed: Sergio Perez's key demand from Red Bull in a new contract
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
14 hours ago
Binder on Bagnaia clash: “I stuck to my normal line”
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Brad Binder, MotoGP, Tissot sprint race, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April