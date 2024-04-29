Francesco Bagnaia explains strategy that led to victory over Marc Marquez

Francesco Bagnaia: “As soon as he made the second attempt, I tried to push again and the [1m] 37.4s arrived.”

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Francesco Bagnaia stuck to his strategy in the Spanish MotoGP to out-duel Marc Marquez and secure his second grand prix win of 2024.

Bagnaia, who made a stunning double overtake on Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin on the outside of turn six [lap one], then took the lead from Marquez before the opening lap was over. 

The world champion then made a mistake at turn 13 on lap two, giving title rival Jorge Martin the lead, however, Bagnaia was superb from that point forward.

Despite being slower than Marquez late on, Bagnaia used similar tactics to Aragon 2021 when he snapped back at Marquez every time the Gresini rider made an attempt to take the lead.

Discussing his strategy, Bagnaia said: “When I saw that Marc was behind I pushed for two laps and I did 37.8s, but I saw that he was gaining.

“So I thought to not stress too much the tyres in that moment because he was catching. I just tried to have a bit more tyre for the last three laps.

“As soon as he made the second attempt at corner nine I tried to push again from that moment. And the 37.4s arrived. It helped a lot to grow a bit of a gap in the last lap.”

Bagnaia, who has already crashed out of a race this season (Portimao) following contact with Marquez, was in no mood to back down as the pair collided again at turn ten in Jerez.

That came one day after Bagnaia was taken down during a collision with Brad Binder and Bezzecchi.

Other accidents took place during the grand prix, but Bagnaia does not believe racing is too aggressive in MotoGP.

Asked if he’s comfortable with how close racing is at the moment, Bagnaia said: “Yes because what happened yesterday wasn’t what happened in Portimao. Sometimes the battles are more intense. 

“We can have contact because it is harder to have a normal overtake right now because everyone is very strong under braking.

“It is easy to brake hard like this and the guy who is on the inside is going wider, so you have to try to close the line. It is something that can happen right now.”

The caveat to that being respect should always be given, as Bagnaia believes that’s fundamental to providing good racing.  

For me, respect is always the most important thing,” added the world champion. “When there is respect there is a show and fun.

“Without respect it is impossible to have a nice battle and to enjoy it.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
39m ago
Big changes but no breakthrough for Yamaha at Jerez MotoGP test
Alex Rins, Jerez test (Dorna)
Alex Rins, Jerez test (Dorna)
MotoGP
News
39m ago
Honda ‘concept’ provides 'direction' for Joan Mir
Joan Mir, Jerez test
Joan Mir, Jerez test
MotoGP
News
1h ago
‘Precise’ Marc Marquez tries thumb brake during Monday test
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
MotoGP
Results
4h ago
2024 MotoGP Test Jerez, Spain - Results
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marco Bezzecchi mentions Valentino Rossi assistance at Jerez
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Latest News

F1
News
5h ago
McLaren rule out Austria-like improvement with “noticeable” Miami F1 upgrades
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
6h ago
MotoGP Jerez test: as it happened
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
7h ago
Jos Verstappen delivers “look further to 2026” warning over Max’s F1 future
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and his father Jos Verstappen (NLD) celebrate winning the Constructors' World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and his father Jos…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Everything was too nice” before warm-up crash, start ‘a disaster’
Pedro
Pedro