Valentino Rossi’s brutal verdict on Marc Marquez vs Pecco Bagnaia battle

Valentino Rossi has offered a breakdown of the Marc Marquez vs Francesco Bagnaia battle at the Spanish MotoGP.

Bagnaia, the VR46 Academy graduate, edged Rossi’s old rival Marquez to win a thrilling scrap at Jerez.

Rossi, watching from inside the paddock, detailed how Bagnaia came out on top.

“Pecco considers Marc one of his rivals in the championship,” Rossi told Sky Italia.

“We’ve seen his approach. He responds immediately to his overtakes.

“I think this is very important, because someone like Marc tends to devour you.

“If he sees you bleeding, or you’re not as strong, he devours you more.

“Pecco did three perfect laps today, proving that he’s the best out of everyone in riding the Ducati.

“He is complete.

“Marc had more in the last laps, especially in the left turns, where he was covering less ground.

“He did 1'37''6 and arrived on Pecco.

“But then when you get there, you have to pass and do it quickly. Because otherwise the front tyre heats up and swells and overtaking becomes increasingly difficult. “Marquez tried immediately, Pecco was good at responding to him.

“And in my opinion he won the race there."

Rossi was asked about the best moment of Bagnaia’s race: "The battle with Marquez, without a doubt.

“When Marc passed him at Turn 9, going a little wide. Pecco got back into Turn 10 with an entry like the ones Marquez usually does.

“There, in my opinion, he immediately made him understand that he wanted to win..."

Bagnaia’s victory at the Spanish MotoGP took him to second in the standings, only 17 points behind leader Jorge Martin.

Marquez is sixth, 32 points from the leader.