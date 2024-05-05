Pecco Bagnaia’s verdict on having Marc Marquez as his 2025 teammate

Francesco Bagnaia admits that Marc Marquez would “adapt well” to the factory Ducati.

Marquez is among at three main contenders to become Bagnaia’s 2025 teammate in the Italian manufacturer’s official team.

Marquez has started ramping up his campaign to be given a factory-spec bike next season.

Bagnaia was quizzed about the prospect of sharing a box with Marquez.

“He would come from 11 years on the Honda factory bike, so he would bring something extra and he would adapt well,” Bagnaia was quoted by GPOne.

“However, today, we are already at a very high level and very attentive to all the details.”

Bagnaia emerged victorious from a toe-to-toe battle at the Spanish MotoGP which left Marquez with tyre marks on his leathers.

Their thrilling scrap in Jerez was the latest chapter of their emerging rivalry.

In Portimao, an ill-timed overtake attempt by Bagnaia put both riders in the gravel.

Ducati had to smooth over any lingering tension afterwards.

Bagnaia is on a long-term deal as the official Ducati team’s star man, after his back-to-back MotoGP titles.

Enea Bastianini is his current teammate but, with his contract expiring, there is scope to replace him.

Bastianini’s form has been good, though, so he remains in the hunt to stay wearing red.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin has threatened to quit Ducati unless he is finally promoted into the factory team.

But Marquez is the X-factor in any discussion.

Riding the GP23 this season, he is already the quickest of the four riders on that version of the bike.

In last Monday’s Jerez test, he was trialling the thumb brake more often used by Bagnaia and Martin.

If his adaption from Honda to Ducati continues, it may earn Marquez a spot next to Bagnaia next year.