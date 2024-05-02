Assen secures ‘long-term future’ on MotoGP calendar

As Assen gears up for its centenary celebrations in 2025, the famous Dutch circuit has secured its continued place on the MotoGP calendar until at least 2031.

The circuit's WorldSBK contract has also been extended to the same year.

Assen has been a permanent fixture on the motorcycle grand prix calendar since the inaugural 1949 season, its perfect run only broken by the Covid-cancelled 2020 Dutch MotoGP.

"We’re very happy to announce Assen’s long-term future on the calendar,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta. “It was part of the very first season of Grand Prix racing in 1949 and nowhere else has been with us across these 75 years of racing we celebrate in 2024.

“That’s unique, but we don’t return only for the history or statistics. Racing at Assen, even 100 years after the first races held in the area, is still something special and it only gets better.

“It’s a fantastic, modern venue that continues to gives us incredible races and iconic moments, and there is no better mixture than the world’s most exciting sport racing at one of its greatest venues."

Arjan Bos, Chairman of TT Circuit Assen, added: "We are incredibly pleased with this contract extension, especially now that MotoGP is developing strongly.

“It reaffirms the status of the TT Assen as a highlight on the MotoGP calendar. We are proud to continue building the future of motorsport together."

With the MotoGP calendar now at a record 21 rounds, the addition of further new events will eventually come at the expense of existing European rounds.

As is its tradition, this year's Dutch TT will take place on the last weekend in June.