2 or 1 - Maverick Vinales' brake and clutch levers

Different left handlebar lever options for Maverick Vinales' factory Aprilia.

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April

Maverick Vinales has been seen trailing alternative handlebar lever configurations during the early rounds of the 2024 MotoGP season.

The factory Aprilia star, who has won two Sprints and the COTA Grand Prix, sometimes uses two separate levers for the rear brake and clutch.

But he has also been experimenting with a combined system, which the Spaniard says allows him to have just one lever, in the optimum position.

After the start, it is thought that Vinales manually switches the lever from operating the clutch to controlling the rear brake.

The 'scooter-style' rear brake lever offers more control than a thumb brake option.

