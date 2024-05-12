How to watch the French MotoGP today: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 French MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
This is how to watch the French MotoGP on May 12, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the French MotoGP start times below.

Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha is coming back to his home race, hoping to finally have a good weekend this year.

Gresini Ducati's Marc Marquez has been tipped to end his win-less run, and claim victory for the first time since quitting Honda.

Marquez has been edging closer and Le Mans could become a historic round for him.

Jorge Martin leads the championship after four rounds, 17 points ahead of reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

HOW TO WATCH FRENCH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free French MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the French MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH FRENCH MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the French MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 FRENCH MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the French MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

FRENCH MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Sunday May 12
1pm - French MotoGP

