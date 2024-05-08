Bagnaia: Others ‘complaining because their machines aren’t on the same level as ours’

Francesco Bagnaia is not a fan of the new rule changes which will see less aero on MotoGP bikes and the ban of holeshot and ride-height devices.

The two-time MotoGP champion has been one of the strongest riders since the new aero-driven era took over the premier class.

But others have complained about MotoGP being too hard to overtake as a result, while holeshot and ride-height devices have not been liked by all the riders.

However, Bagnaia feels as though it is normal for MotoGP to have taken this direction and believes those complaining is because they are less competitive.

“I would just like to have the fastest machine,” Bagnaia told Speedweek. “It is never fast enough, even if the machines are already very fast.

“I just want a fast bike that I can win with. The only reason I enjoy MotoGP is because I have a bike I can win on. Being able to win is the biggest motivation.

“I don't understand why some riders say this is difficult. You have to get used to it. For me, playing with the buttons during a race has become normal.

“It's part of the job. If you want to be fast, you have to do it. Maybe these guys are complaining because their machines aren't on the same level as ours.

“So they want to get rid of some of these things so we no longer have that advantage. At the moment everyone is more or less at the same level.”

Another rider who has adapted brilliantly to the current MotoGP machinery is rookie Pedro Acosta, who has on occasions been stronger than the reigning champion.

Discussing Acosta’s rise, Bagnaia has not been surprised by the impact of the GASGAS Tech 3 rider.

Bagnaia added: “I never thought that rookies didn't belong at the front. I always try to learn from newbies because they always bring something new and different.

“At the moment I'm studying Pedro's corner entry. It's a new style; it changes the way you approach a corner.

“He does a great job, has no fear and no pressure. He has nothing to lose and can just have fun. This works well for him.

“The KTM is also strong this year, even on tracks where it wasn't in previous years. So you can always learn from a man like him. This also happened when Martin came to MotoGP in 2021.

“He was very strong, but unfortunately had a bad crash in his third race. But you also have to be open to learning from younger riders.”