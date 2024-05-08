Fabio Quartararo: Home round ‘very special’, Mugello test ‘significant’

Fabio Quartararo has stood on a MotoGP podium 31 times in his career to date, but only once in front of his home French fans.

That came courtesy of a third place en route to the 2021 world title.

Unfortunately for Quartararo, results so far this season suggest the podium will be a tough – but not completely impossible - task this weekend.

The 25-year-old took advantage of the Jerez Sprint chaos to ride from 23rd to third place in Spain… only to be demoted by a post-race tyre pressure penalty.

Otherwise, his best result this season is a seventh place at Portimao and he currently holds just twelfth in the world championship, albeit as the leading rider on a Japanese bike.

The post-race Jerez test saw Yamaha debut a range of new parts for the M1, some of which Quartararo says will be tried again this weekend, ahead of an important private test at Mugello next week.

“Though the Mugello test after the French GP will perhaps be more significant for the team, this round is very special to me,” Quartararo said. “I always really enjoy my home GP, seeing the fans – and hearing them, because they cheer very loudly.

“This weekend we are taking some things from the Jerez Test to see how we feel about them at this track. I'm curious how the data will compare. Hopefully we can have a nice weekend and get some good results.”

New aero, chassis and electronic settings were among the parts tested by Yamaha at Jerez.

Alex Rins tests new Yamaha aero (Dorna)

Team-mate Alex Rins ruled out using the aero - which includes a three-plane front wing - in Le Mans but will continue with the electronics.

“Last week's Jerez Test was a positive and interesting testing opportunity for us. We won't be riding with the new aero package in Le Mans yet, but we can work more on the electronics side this weekend,” said Rins, currently 19th in the world championship.

“I'm looking forward to the French GP. We will check our Jerez Test findings here in Le Mans and try them in a race setting.

"These are important and busy times for Yamaha, so we will be working systematically, going step by step, to prepare for the private test in Mugello held immediately after this GP.”

After their private Mugello test, the Yamaha duo will participate in the Catalunya round before returning to Mugello for the Italian MotoGP weekend, which is followed by an official test.