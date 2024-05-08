Jack Miller: You can't really create a nice slide

Jack Miller: “It's really changed the style of MotoGP in the last three-four grand prix"

Jack
Jack

Chatter or vibration from the rear wheel has been a surprise performance issue affecting the likes of Ducati and KTM during the early rounds of the 2024 MotoGP season.

Various Ducati riders have experienced the problem this year, but the Desmosedicis then seemed untroubled at Jerez, romping to the top five places in the Sunday grand prix.

By contrast, KTM was among the worst affected in Spain.

The reason behind the emergence of chatter is unclear, but one theory is that it is linked to increased grip from this year’s Michelin rear tyre. It’s an idea backed up by some 2023-spec Ducatis suffering with vibration this year.

Whatever the cause, KTM’s Jack Miller explained what he feels has changed on track:

“It seems to be that with this ‘new’ rear tyre we're suffering a little bit more with twitching,” Miller said at Jerez. “You can't really create a nice slide, it's either pumping or it's hooked up, or it's nothing.

“So we’ve been just trying to make the bike a little bit more stable, trying to run some more rounded lines.”

“Let's say the [rear tyre] casing feels similar but the rubber feels grippier,” Miller added. “That's the reason we're going nearly a second a lap quicker everywhere [this year]!

“When the casing kind of lets go, it'll start pumping like mad, because the surface grip's there.

“It's a fantastic tyre when it's performing. It's just trying to understand how we can keep it in the window to keep it performing, and basically rethinking the way we ride.

“Looking back to Turn 1 in Austin, which in the past has kind of been a ‘V’ corner, guys were almost running Moto2 lines, running out to the kerbs on the exit which we hadn't seen before.

“It's really changed the style of MotoGP in the last three-four grand prix. And I think that's something we need to learn.”

Round five is at Le Mans this weekend, a race Miller won as a Ducati rider in 2021.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
42m ago
Lando Norris’ “only mistake” during impressive drive to first F1 win identified
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race Day. -
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6,…
WSBK
News
49m ago
Andrea Iannone: ‘I wouldn’t have continued if I finished 15th’
Andrea Iannone, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
Andrea Iannone, WorldSBK, Catalunya, 22 March
MotoGP
News
54m ago
Jack Miller: You can't really create a nice slide
Jack
Jack
BSB
News
1h ago
Tommy Bridewell says ‘people doubted the move to Honda, doubted me’
Bridewell BSB
Bridewell BSB
F1
News
1h ago
US House Judiciary chief launches probe into F1’s Andretti rejection
Michael Andretti (USA) Andretti Global Chairman and CEO. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami,
Michael Andretti (USA) Andretti Global Chairman and CEO. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals all: “Yamaha didn’t have a plan to take me to MotoGP”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Argentinian WorldSBK race2, 23 October
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Argentinian WorldSBK race2, 23 October
F1
News
2h ago
‘We remain friends’ - Christian Horner insists he’s not behind Adrian Newey exit
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner at the Miami Grand Prix
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner at the Miami Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2 or 1 - Maverick Vinales’ brake and clutch levers
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
2h ago
Sauber point finger at F1 driver who they want to replace Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Sprint Qualifying
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami…