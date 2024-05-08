Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals all: “Yamaha didn’t have a plan to take me to MotoGP”

After winning his maiden WorldSBK title in 2021, Toprak Razgatlioglu was given the chance to jump aboard a Yamaha MotoGP bike.

But the test was not exactly a success and Yamaha chose not to move forward with Razgatlioglu when it came to their MotoGP team.

Razgatlioglu then did the same with the Japanese brand in WorldSBK, as he departed for BMW where he’s already won three races in nine to begin 2024.

Revealing exactly what happened at the Jerez test, Razgatlioglu told Motorsport-total: "There were already discussions about the seating position before the test. Usually there are three different seats at Yamaha. But when I came to the test, the motorcycle was the same as before,"

"I just did my laps. I didn't have many tyres available either. I respected it.

"I actually didn't plan to continue riding after the first day. I talked to Kenan [Sofuoglu]. He said that I should show Yamaha respect."

"All young riders have a dream. They want to ride a MotoGP motorcycle at some point.

“I was able to experience that, which makes me very happy."

However, Razgatlioglu left Jerez feeling let down by Yamaha as he went on to admit that they had no plan to facilitate a MotoGP move.

“Yamaha didn't have a plan to take me to MotoGP,” added Razgatlioglu. “They didn't want a new contract and that's why we started talks with BMW.

“I signed and I'm very happy, it's a new challenge and I'm more motivated than before.”