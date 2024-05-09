Gigi Dall’Igna wanted hybrid MotoGP engines for 2027

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna supports MotoGP’s newly announced 850cc future, but wishes the rule package had been a bit more adventurous.

“I consider the reduction in displacement [from 1,000cc to 850cc] very positive,” Dall’Igna told GPone.com.

“But in my opinion, there are other aspects that are not very positive in the sense that this regulation will last until 2032.

"So I expected that we could have inserted some more innovative elements in terms of the bike and recovery of energy."

Asked if he was talking about hybrid engines (e.g. KERS), Dall’Igna - whose machines have won the last two MotoGP titles with Francesco Bagnaia - confirmed:

“A small amount of hybridisation in my opinion would have been a positive sign. It is clear that it would have been important to find a way to contain costs, because those technologies have significant costs.

“That was probably [why it didn’t happen]… but perhaps finding a single supplier for the more expensive parts [could have been a solution]. It would have been an element of interesting innovation for the world of motorbikes.”

“I believe it’s stupid to throw away a quantity of energy into braking that could be recovered,” he added. “I believe that in 20 or 30 years it will be impossible for a vehicle to have traditional brakes, because efficiency must be the thing that guides us.”

Dall’Igna also said that the reduction in wing size would have happened anyway due to the less powerful 850cc engine and predicts performance levels will return to their present level by 2032.

However, “if we had not made this change we would have gone significantly [faster].”

The loss of ride height devices will not be a big disadvantage for Ducati, Dall’Igna claimed, since its rivals now also have systems of a similar performance level.

But he again highlighted that MotoGP needs such innovative technology to add an extra dimension of interest for the fans.

Meanwhile the new GPS sharing initiative “helps those that are chasing, more than those that are ahead.”

Discussions among the manufacturers over a freeze of the present machines, or at least engines, to concentrate resources on developing the 850cc bikes is ongoing, but likely for 2026.

Dall’Igna, whose racing department are reigning champions in both MotoGP and WorldSBK, also confirmed that the SBK rules will also need to be revised to avoid overlapping performance with MotoGP.